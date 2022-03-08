COVID hospitalizations, ICU admissions in region down 90% from 60 days ago

The Ohio Department of Health on Tuesday reported 194 new deaths. There have been 37,212 COVID-related deaths of Ohioans since the pandemic began. Deaths are reported twice a week.

The ODH reported 799 new COVID cases, bringing the 21-day average to 1,189. There have been 2,660,728 cases in Ohio recorded since the start of the pandemic.

The ODH also reported 84 new hospital and eight ICU admissions in the past 24 hours.

More than 7.2 million Ohioans, representing nearly 62% of the state’s population, have at least started the coronavirus vaccine, including nearly 72% of adults, 69.84% of those 12 and older and 65.8% of those 5 and older.

Nearly 6.7 million Ohioans, more than 57% of the state’s population, have completed the vaccine series, including 66.76% of adults, 64.79% of those 12 and older and 60.87% of those 5 and older.

An additional 3.4 million Ohioans have received a booster vaccine dose, including 2,794 in the last day.