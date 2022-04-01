COVID vaccine: Court injunction stops Air Force action against Wright-Patterson personnel

“Plaintiffs continue to face serious repercussions by refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine in light of defendants’ denial of their religious exemptions,” McFarland wrote in the filing.

Those “repercussions” include “adverse administrative actions, non-judicial punishment, administrative demotions, admirative discharges and courts-martial,” he wrote.

“Further, each of the plaintiffs who testified at the hearing indicated that they were being threatened with imprisonment for refusing the vaccine without an exemption,” the judge also wrote. “Accordingly, an imminent threat of punitive action by defendants is present and appears likely to come to pass.”

In a similar but separate case, U.S. District Judge Thomas Rose late last month granted another Wright-Patterson officer a preliminary injunction.

In that case, Michael Poffenbarger, a second lieutenant assigned to the 455th Operational Support Squadron at Wright-Patterson, sued in January over what he said was the “perfunctory” denial of his request for a religious exemption from the vaccine mandate.

An Air Force representative has declined to comment on the lawsuits. But a December 2021 memo from the Air Force directs commanders to take “appropriate administrative and disciplinary actions consistent with federal law and Department of the Air Force ... policy in addressing service members who refuse to obey a lawful order to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and do not have a pending separation or retirement, or medical, religious or administrative exemption.”

Refusal to comply with the vaccination mandate could result in discharge from the service, Kendall and others have said.

As of March 29, the Air Force had approved 1,102 exemptions from the mandate for medical reasons across the total force — active-duty, Reserve and National Guard. Exemptions approved for administrative reasons amounted to 1,407.

A total of 25 religious accommodation requests had been approved, as of March 29, with more than 6,100 such requests being denied.