JUST IN: Wright-Patterson officer wins preliminary injunction in vaccine suit against Air Force

Michael Poffenbarger, a second lieutenant assigned to the 455th Operational Support Squadron at Wright-Patterson, sued in January over what he said was the “perfunctory” denial of a request for a religious exemption from the mandate.

The suit filed last month sought — and now has been granted — a preliminary injunction against the Air Force from taking “punitive action” against Poffenbarger.