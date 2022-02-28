Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

JUST IN: Wright-Patterson officer wins preliminary injunction in vaccine suit against Air Force

The two fighter aircraft on static display next to Gate 12A are lit up the night of March 16 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley

caption arrowCaption
The two fighter aircraft on static display next to Gate 12A are lit up the night of March 16 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley

Local News
By , Staff
9 minutes ago

A federal judge has granted an Air Force Officer assigned to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base a preliminary injunction in a lawsuit against the Air Force over the service’s rejection of a request for a religious exemption from the military’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Michael Poffenbarger, a second lieutenant assigned to the 455th Operational Support Squadron at Wright-Patterson, sued in January over what he said was the “perfunctory” denial of a request for a religious exemption from the mandate.

ExploreEleven Wright Patterson officers sue Air Force over vaccine exemption denials

The suit filed last month sought — and now has been granted — a preliminary injunction against the Air Force from taking “punitive action” against Poffenbarger.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Rose granted what he called a “relatively limited preliminary injunction” that “essentially preserves the status quo during the pendency of this matter to prevent defendants from imposing any further adverse action against Poffenbarger (only) for his refusal to comply with an order requiring him to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.”

“The court finds that, at this stage of the litigation and based on what has been presented, Poffenbarger has shown a strong likelihood of success on the merits of his claims,” Rose wrote in the filing, which was issued Monday.

This story will be updated.

In Other News
1
Brent Spence Bridge in Cincinnati: Funding announcement today with Ky...
2
PHOTOS: Families and business cope with inflation
3
Nobody’s home: Bill would require contact info for empty buildings
4
Statewide COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio below 600 on Sunday
5
Ohio Secretary of State directs elections boards to prep for May 3...

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top