COVID inpatients drop below 6,000 in Ohio

Ohio added 689 COVID hospitalizations and 51 ICU admissions on Wednesday, the state health department reported. It’s the most daily hospitalizations since the state recorded 708 on Jan. 4 and the second highest number reported in the last three weeks. The 51 daily ICU admissions is the third highest recorded during that same time period.

The state is averaging 367 COVID hospitalizations a day and 33 ICU admissions a day in the past three weeks.

A day after daily cases dropped to just over 15,000 Ohio added 20,483 COVID cases. The state’s 21-day average is 22,071 cases, according to ODH.

As of Wednesday, 60.9% of Ohioans have started the COVID vaccine and 55.87% have completed it. Of adults, 71% have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 65.63% finished it, the state health department reported. Among eligible Ohioans ages 5 and older, 64.73% have started the vaccine and 59.38% completed their vaccination.

Nearly 7.12 million Ohioans have received a dose of the vaccine and 6.53 million are done with inoculation. More than 3.11 million people in the state have received an additional vaccine dose.