COVID inpatients drop below 6,000 in Ohio

The number of hospital patients with COVID-19 dropped below 6,000 in Ohio Wednesday for the first time in more than two weeks.
There were 5,889 hospitalized with COVID in the state, 1,176 ICU patients with virus and 807 on ventilators with coronavirus as of Wednesday, according to the Ohio Department of Health. The state has had more than 6,000 hospital inpatients with COVID since just after the new year holiday.
Ohio set a record of COVID inpatients on Jan. 10 with 6,749 patients with the virus. Since then, the state’s seen a decrease in hospitalized COVID patients each day.
Over the last week the number of people in the hospital with COVDI has dropped by 11% and decreased by 5% in ICUs, according to the Ohio Hospital Association. COVID patients are up by 7% in hospitals over the last three weeks but down by 6% in ICUs.
Despite the recent decrease COVID is still up significantly from late October and early November, which was prior to omicron surge. Compared to 60 days ago, the number of COVID inpatients increased 91% in hospitals and 38% in ICUs, according to OHA.
Ohio added 689 COVID hospitalizations and 51 ICU admissions on Wednesday, the state health department reported. It’s the most daily hospitalizations since the state recorded 708 on Jan. 4 and the second highest number reported in the last three weeks. The 51 daily ICU admissions is the third highest recorded during that same time period.
The state is averaging 367 COVID hospitalizations a day and 33 ICU admissions a day in the past three weeks.
A day after daily cases dropped to just over 15,000 Ohio added 20,483 COVID cases. The state’s 21-day average is 22,071 cases, according to ODH.
As of Wednesday, 60.9% of Ohioans have started the COVID vaccine and 55.87% have completed it. Of adults, 71% have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 65.63% finished it, the state health department reported. Among eligible Ohioans ages 5 and older, 64.73% have started the vaccine and 59.38% completed their vaccination.
Nearly 7.12 million Ohioans have received a dose of the vaccine and 6.53 million are done with inoculation. More than 3.11 million people in the state have received an additional vaccine dose.
