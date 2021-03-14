X

Coronavirus: Under 900 cases reported Sunday, over 20 percent of Ohio vaccinated

Public Health - Dayton Montgomery County hosted free pop-up coronavirus testing at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds on Monday, July 20, 2020. STAFF PHOTO / JIM NOELKER
By Micah Karr

In the past 24 hours, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 893 cases of coronavirus, the second lowest amount of cases reported this month. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the state has reported 989,191 cases of coronavirus.

As of Sunday, ODH reported that over 20 percent of Ohio’s population has been vaccinated against the coronavirus. In the past 24 hours, 54,491 people have started the vaccine and 36,934 people have completed the vaccine. 2,364,861 Ohioans have had at least one dose.

Currently, 876 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, approximately one in 20 patients, the Ohio Hospital Association reported. In southwest Ohio, 225 people are hospitalized with the coronavirus. In the past 24 hours, 35 new hospitalizations have been reported, bringing the state to 51,551 hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic last year.

Mayor Don Patterson said in his final state of the city address that the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic tested Kettering and its residents’ resilience like few other times.

COVID-19 closed businesses, cut jobs, forced isolation and closed the door on the “home to summer fun” in 2020 while also presenting a common adversary, he said Tuesday night in a pre-recorded speech presented at Kettering’s City Council meeting.

“Last year was one of the toughest tests for all of us, and we did the best we could with what we had,” Patterson said.

