Cornerstone Research Group-spinoff Lectratek finds its newest home in Springfield

The overall air mobility center (sometimes called “NAAMCE”) officially opened at the Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport last September to nurture new modes of aviation travel and technologies, creating a hub for manufacturers and operators who work on electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicles, among other innovations.

Explore Beavercreek defense firm MTSI to bring flying taxi to Dayton Air Show

Beyond a 30,000-square-foot office facility, the center houses 25,000 square feet of aircraft hangar space for the Air Force and private industry.

“The expansion to (the Springfield center) is a game-changer for Lectratek,” Don McLaughlin, business manager for Lectratek, said in a recent announcement of the move. “Being part of this environment enables us to collaborate more effectively with key partners and stakeholders, accelerating the development and integration of advanced electric aviation technologies.”

Lectratek will be in good company. The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL, which is anchored at nearby Wright-Patterson Air Force Base), NASA, the Ohio UAS Center, colleges, Air Force AFWERX researchers, and private companies such as Joby Aviation already have a presence at the center.

“We’re excited to welcome Lectratek to the National Advanced Air Mobility Center of Excellence as the center continues to grow in prominence and activity,” said Springfield Assistant City Manager Tom Franzen.

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

In addition to the Springfield location, Lectratek maintains its headquarters in Miami Twp., and office space in the Dayton Arcade in downtown Dayton.

Cornerstone, a restless aerospace and defense research firm, spun off Lectratek in late 2020. At the time, the new company had already been able to take advantage of three new Air Force Agility Prime contracts, contracts that are part of the service’s exploration of flying cars.

Creating new businesses and divisions is what Cornerstone does. Lectratek has been positioned to take advantage of CRG-developed technologies, including engineering services and aircraft parts related to electric propulsion, advanced composites and safe energy storage, the company said.