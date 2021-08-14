springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County motorcycle crash sends man to Miami Valley

ajc.com

Local News
By Eileen McClory, Dayton Daily News
26 minutes ago

A motorcyclist involved in an accident in Clark County on Saturday afternoon was flown by medical helicopter to a Dayton hospital.

The single-vehicle accident happened shortly before 3 p.m. on Enon-Xenia Road between Hunter Road and the Greene County line.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers on the scene said it appeared the motorcyclist took a curve too fast, and he went off the road, striking a sign post.

First responders arrived, and the man was flown to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight.

No other people reportedly were involved.

In Other News
1
Kings Island closing Eiffel Tower this weekend, preps for 50th...
2
Bob Fogarty, ‘literary giant’ and Antioch professor, dies
3
Dayton passenger suffers life-threatening injuries in Greene County...
4
Infrastructure bill: Ohio set to get more than $11B
5
Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over: Motorists urged to find safe...
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top