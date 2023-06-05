Ohio Civil Rights Commission accused of civil rights violations by former interim director

In addition to Phelps-White, the suit filed in March names members of the commission as defendants. The suit alleges sex and age discrimination.

The Ohio Civil Rights Commission responded to the suit on May 31 with a filing in federal court asking for most of the claims to be dismissed by the judge.

“Plaintiff Stephanie Demers’ Complaint can be distilled down to a single fact: she disagreed with the decisions Director Phelps-White made as the OCRC’s new executive director,” the filing says.

“Director Phelps-White adapted the OCRC’s procedures and operations to better support and improve the agency’s functions in accordance with her job as director. These decisions included adjustments to Plaintiff’s role as Chief Legal Counsel.”

An official with the Ohio Civil Rights Commission did not immediately respond to a request for additional comment. This story will be updated if additional comment is received.

The Ohio Civil Rights Commission investigates and addresses allegations of unlawful discrimination in the areas of employment, housing, public accommodations, credit and education. It’s commissioners are appointed by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.