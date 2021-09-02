Can you ID thief who took tools worth hundreds from Springfield hardware store?

Investigators are working to identify a man who stole tools worth several hundreds of dollars last week from a Springfield hardware store.
The Springfield Police Division on Wednesday issued a public plea for anyone who can help ID the suspect in the Aug. 27 theft from Ace Handyman on South Burnett Road.
The suspect drove a maroon Ford Explorer sport-utility vehicle, police posted on social media.
Surveillance video images show that the suspect was wearing a gray ballcap, an untucked gray and white striped short-sleeved button-down shirt, black shorts that fell just below the knee and black athletic shoes with white along the bottom.
Anyone with information is urged to contact detective Joshua Haytas at 937-324-7714.