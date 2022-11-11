Campfire sparks three-acre wildfire in Tipp City

The grass fire trucks were supplied by multiple fire engines and water tankers.

In addition, Tipp City Electric Department arborists helped to extinguish standing dead trees that were too dangerous to cut down.

Crews on the scene reported the main part of the fire was suppressed a little over two and a half hours after the fire was reported, declared that the situation was contained two hours after that, and finally said the fire scene was secured at 6:08 p.m.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

Tipp City Fire and EMS Chief of Emergency Services Cameron Haller said in the release, “It took hours to overhaul and extinguish all spot fires. We all came together well to extinguish this fire.”

Jurisdictions that responded to help with the fire include: West Milton, Bethel, Vandalia, Casstown, Laura, Ludlow Falls, Pleasant Hill, New Carlisle,Bethel-Clark, Fletcher, Troy, Christiansburg, Tipp City PD and all off duty Tipp City Fire and EMS personnel.

In all, the fire, which began unintentionally from an open campfire and was fueled by extremely dry conditions, spread across an estimated three acres, the release said.