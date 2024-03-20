Blackshear, Koehler leading in race for Ohio Senate 6th, 10th district seats

The three candidates are well-known names in Dayton politics. Blackshear Jr. has represented Dayton in House District 38 since 2021. Rhynard, has been a member of the Dayton Board of Education since 2018 and is a member of the Planned Parenthood of Southwest Ohio board. Hall, who has been a Kettering city councilwoman since 2021, is the daughter of former Congressman and U.S. Ambassador Tony Hall.

District 6 includes most of central and southern Montgomery County, except for the city of Miamisburg.

Democrats will have a newfound advantage in the recently redrawn Senate District 6. The Ohio Redistricting Commission calculated partisan lean of the voter base when redrawing the maps, and has District 6 leaning 8 percentage points toward the Democrats. That gives the party a chance to elect its first Democratic senator in the Miami Valley in over a decade.

Republicans currently have a 24-8 supermajority in the Ohio Senate.

The Democratic victor will face Republican state school board member Charlotte McGuire in the general election this November. McGuire was the county GOP’s top pick to defend its seat after current Sen. Niraj Antani, R-Miamisburg, opted to run for Congress and forego reelection.

Blackshear said his priorities if elected include bolstering the area’s economy and workforce readiness with investments in job trainings; keeping up the fight for abortion rights in Ohio after a decisive Issue 1 win; and bringing millions of dollars of investments back to the community, when he can.

Rhynard said her priorities would be to fight for abortion rights, to fight political extremism, bolster public education, support businesses in Montgomery County and keep rivers, lakes and public lands clean.

Hall said her priorities would be to improve education and children’s services, reduce healthcare costs, address Black maternal and infant mortality healthcare disparities, bring more funds to mental health and addiction services, and bolster the district’s housing stock by promoting strategic rezoning.

Ohio Senate District 10

Leading in the race for Republican primary for District 10 is Kyle Koehler, who has 60.7% of the vote, while Carolyn Destefani has 39.3% of the vote.

Koehler, a Springfield-based software engineer, formerly represented the area in the Ohio House for eight years. Destefani, an Air Force veteran, serves as a trustee for Greene County’s Sugarcreek Twp.

District 10 covers the entirety of Clark, Greene and Clinton counties. The Ohio Redistricting Commission has District 10 leaning 26 percentage points toward Republicans.

The two Republicans are battling for the seat in the primary because Sen. Bob Hackett, R-London, is term-limited after eight years representing the district.

The winner of the GOP primary will hope to defeat Democrat Daniel McGregor in the general election in the right-leaning district.