Biggest tax issues, local races to watch in May 2026 primary

Local voters will decide on several issues that could affect their property and income taxes, and the stage is set for some contentious campaigns in both May and November.

If you scroll down, you can find links to stories listing all local races and issues by county. These are the races and issues that filed by the Wednesday deadline. Local elections board have until Feb. 17 to confirm that they met the qualifications to be on the ballot.

Here are some highlights:

Biggest tax hike: Kettering schools is asking for voters to pass a 5.93-mill, 37-year bond issue to fund its plan to build and renovate its schools.

Fairfield asks: Fairfield Twp. is asking voters for a 2.99-mill police levy and a 4.49-mill levy for fire and EMS. At the same time, Fairfield schools is putting an income tax on the ballot.

Try and try again: Several tax issues are similar to issues that didn’t pass in November, notably in Clark County, Xenia and Jefferson Twp. schools.

Congress: The fight for control of Congress has major national implications, and is playing out in a couple local races. Six Democrats are vying to take on U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton. Turner’s district (which includes Montgomery and Greene counties and part of Butler) leans Republican but Dems think it is winnable.

Meanwhile, four Republicans are competing for a chance to run for the only southwest Ohio congressional district held by a Democrat. Incumbent Rep. Greg Landsman of Cincinnati (whose district includes all of Warren County) also has a primary challenger.

These races are occurring with new congressional boundaries after redistricting last year, so some voters will see new names on their ballots.

State Senate: Current state Rep. Phil Plummer, R-Butler Twp., has a clear path to becoming the new state senator representing all of Preble and Miami counties and parts of Butler, Montgomery and Darke. He is the only Republican candidate and no Democrat filed for the seat, currently held by term-limited Sen. Steve Huffman, R-Troy.

Warren County voters this year will elect a new state senator. Two Democrats and one Republican filed to replace term-limited Sen. Steve Wilson, R-Maineville.

House races: Plummer was expecting to face off against state Rep. Rodney Creech, R-West Alexandria, who previously announced a Senate run but ended up filing for reelection. Creech faces a potentially tough Republican primary against J. Todd Smith, a Farmersville pastor who served in the Ohio House from 2018 through 2020.

Plummer’s move to the senate also opens up his Ohio House seat, representing parts of northern Montgomery County. Two Democrats and one Republican filed for that seat.

County races: The Montgomery County Republican Party is hoping to build on the momentum it has had in recent elections, as the GOP has picked up county seats such as clerk of courts, treasurer, recorder and county commissioner. Four Republicans are vying to challenge incumbent Democrat Carolyn Rice for county commission. The list includes Lori Kennedy, who was just elected county recorder in 2024, bumping off a Democratic incumbent.

In Butler County, Republican incumbent Cindy Carpenter will face a primary challenge from from Michael Ryan — but not from former county auditor Roger Reynolds who announced a bid but didn’t file.

Clark County has a four-way Republican primary to fill the seat vacated by Commissioner Melanie Flax Wilt. This includes the two candidates nominated by the two groups each claiming to be the official Clark County Republican Party.

Also not running: Former Dayton-area Republican state lawmaker Niraj Antani announced a run for state treasurer, but didn’t actually file. Antani said he can’t compete with the largely self-funded war chest of his competitor.

