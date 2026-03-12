Ohio-built Acura will be exported to Japan

Explore UK materials producer chooses Vandalia for first US site

The Integra variant will become the first Acura-branded vehicle sold in Japan as the brand marks its 40th anniversary.

The Acura Integra Type S is built only at the Marysville Auto Plant, using domestic and globally made parts.

The K20C engine within the Integra Type S is built exclusively at the Anna engine plant about an hour’s drive north of Dayton, the plant that also produces the engine that powers the Civic Type R, also exported to Japan.

“Building Acura models in America for the past 30 years has been a source of immense pride, and now exporting the American‑built Integra Type S to Japan takes that pride to a new level,” said Jun Jayaraman, senior vice president of the Manufacturing Management Center at Honda Development & Manufacturing of America. “Our Ohio associates pour their expertise and passion into every vehicle, and we’re excited for customers in Japan to experience the performance they create.”

The engine plant in Anna employs 2,800 workers. Honda also makes its Acura NSX supercar at its Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville.

In all, about 15,000 employees work for Honda in Ohio. More than 1,400 people from Springfield and Clark and Champaign counties work at Honda locations.

Honda exhibited the Acura Integra Type S at the Tokyo Auto Salon 2026 and Osaka Auto Messe 2026, held in January and February.