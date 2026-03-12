Ohio State to name Bellamkonda as next president

Carter, 66, said in a statement that he had resigned voluntarily after informing the university’s board of trustees of his error. He did not elaborate on the nature of the relationship and whether it was romantic; his statement indicated that he and his wife, Lynda, are still a couple.

“For personal reasons, I have made the difficult decision to resign from my role as president of The Ohio State University,” he said. “I disclosed to the board of trustees that I made a mistake in allowing inappropriate access to Ohio State leadership.”

Ohio State’s Board of Trustees will meet today at the Longaberger Alumni House to announce the personnel action.

Board Chair John Zeiger accepted Carter’s resignation in a letter dated Sunday, a day after trustees held a private executive session. Spokesperson Ben Johnson said Carter was not present at the session but that trustees were aware of the situation before they met.

“The Board was surprised and disappointed to learn of this matter and takes the situation and its potential impact on the university very seriously,” Zeiger wrote. “We respect your decision and appreciate your cooperation in supporting an orderly leadership transition.”

The board had been pleased with Carter’s work overall. Trustees awarded him a more than $50,000 merit raise in August on top of his $1.1 million annual salary, as well as a nearly $400,000 bonus. His contract was supposed to run through 2028. Ohio State presidents also are provided residency at a roughly $3.6 million mansion in a tony Columbus suburb.

Bellamkonda started at Ohio State in January 2025 after serving similar roles at Duke University and Georgia Institute of Technology & Emory School of Medicine. He began his career as a professor at Case Western University in northern Ohio.

Several local state representatives signed a letter urging the Ohio State University Board of Trustees to choose Lt. Gov. Jim Tressel as the next president of the university.

The letter declares the representatives’ “strong support” for Tressel, generally lauding his leadership experience and specifically highlighting his former posts as president of Youngstown State University and head football coach for OSU.

It concludes by asking the board for their “full and fair consideration” for the lieutenant governor.

Local representative signers include Tim Barhost (R-Ft. Laramie), Rodney Creech (R-West Alexandria), Jennifer Gross (R-West Chester), Thomas Hall (R-Madison Twp.), Bernard Willis (R-Springfield), Jonathan Newman (R-Troy) and Angela King (R-Celina).

