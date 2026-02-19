Ashley Flynn case: Husband in jail on suspicion of murder

Ashley Flynn, 37, was found shot to death after crews were called around 2:30 a.m. Monday to a report of a burglary with a resident shot at the couple’s house at the end of the cul-de-sac in the 900 block of Cunningham Court. She had been shot two times and was pronounced deceased at the scene, Tipp City Police Chief Greg Adkins said.

The chief announced Caleb Flynn’s arrest the same day the couple’s church, the Christian Life Center, announced a celebration of life for Ashley Flynn was scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday at the church, 3489 Little York Road in Butler Twp.

“The family and community deserve a thorough, professional and compassionate investigation into this very sensitive matter,” Adkins said in a statement released Thursday evening. “As a result of the investigation, probable cause existed to charge Caleb Flynn with the murder of his wife. Due to the ongoing nature of this case, specific investigative details will not be released at this time.”

Caleb Flynn, the couple’s two elementary-aged daughters and two Goldendoodles also were home at the time of the shooting but no further injuries were reported.

The shooting sent shockwaves through the tight-knit Tipp City community and spread safety concerns. Police on Wednesday night released a statement that there is no information indicating the community is in danger.

“Investigators believe this was an isolated incident targeted at this specific residence,” the statement read.

Ashley Flynn was a graduate of Tippecanoe High School and Lee University, a private Christian university in Cleveland, Tennessee. She coached girls volleyball at Tippecanoe Middle School and was a substitute teacher for Tipp City Schools, where she formerly was an elementary school teacher. For the past year she also taught at LifeWise Academy, a nonprofit that provides weekly Bible-based lessons to public school students off campus.

The Flynns previously were staff members of the Christian Life Center, where Caleb Flynn served as a music pastor and worship leader.

Originally from Braham, Minnesota, Caleb Flynn also is a Lee University graduate.

He appeared as an “American Idol” contestant in 2013 for the 12th season of the reality TV singing competition. During an interview, he shared: “I love my wife more than anything. She is very, very pretty. I love her.”

According to his LinkedIn profile, he is a vice president of sales at Richard D. Smith & Sons Inc., a family-run single source supplier for commercial flooring and worship seats, according to the business website.

In the days following the shooting, Tipp City police remained on scene around the clock. The department is the lead agency in the homicide investigation and is receiving assistance from the FBI, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Miami County Sheriff’s Office and Miami County Prosecutor’s Office.

Although police did not release