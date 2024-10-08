Job fair for Air Force Research Lab draws large crowd; continues on Wednesday

The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) is looking for qualified employees, and a two-day job fair began Tuesday morning to fill positions across the organization.

The hiring event for multiple entry-level positions will be at the Holiday Inn in Fairborn, 2800 Presidential Drive, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

Ashley Morgan, the talent acquisition branch chief for AFRL, was pleased with the turnout. By shortly after 9 a.m., a large conference room at the Holiday Inn was filled nearly to capacity. It was difficult to walk around.

“Massive” response, Morgan said Tuesday. “I am ecstatic. I generally hope that we see the same amount of foot traffic throughout the rest of today and obviously tomorrow.”

Getting started is easy. Those interested can simply walk in or upload a resumé in advance here. But not registering in advance will not be a show-stopper, Morgan said.

AFRL researches and develops warfighting and life-saving technologies for the Air Force and the Space Force.

Open job categories include: computer scientists, contracting specialists, data analysts, financial management specialists, physicists, engineers (aerospace/aeronautical, electrical, electronics, mechanical, general and computer) and all business professionals.

There are job openings in and around Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, where AFRL is headquartered, near Arlington Va., Rome, N.Y., Fort Sam Houston in Texas, Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico, Edwards Air Force Base in California and even Maui, Hawaii.

Positions offer tuition reimbursement, pension and a 401 (K), health care and dental benefits and more.

“We want to be the employer of choice — absolutely, wholeheartedly,” Morgan said.

The application process was simple: Show up and be ready to meet AFRL representatives.

“It’s really an opportunity for AFRL to meet our folks who attend and also equally on the flip side of that, for folks to come out and meet AFRL and figure out what we’re all about,” Morgan said.

Theresa Leflore was looking for a position in human resources, attending the hiring event with a friend who is also job-hunting

“I was maybe interested in moving to the area, so I wanted to check out the jobs,” said Leflore, who lives near Cleveland.

She said she wasn’t surprised at how many others also attended. “I think it’s a good event.”