Air Force chief of staff, Ohio governor to attend First Four games in Dayton

The Ohio governor and the chief of staff for the Air Force will be in Dayton Wednesday to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Air Force and attend the First Four game featuring Wright State at UD Arena.
Gov. Mike DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. will speak at Carillon Historical Park. The group is also expected to cut a ceremonial cake and then head over to the games.
Confirmed as Air Force chief of staff in August 2020, Brown, a four-star general, is the senior uniformed Air Force officer. He’s responsible for the training, equipping, and organization of nearly 700,000 active-duty, Guard, Reserve, and civilian forces, including those based at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
Credit: Paul Vernon
Wright State University will take on Bryant University Wednesday night at UD Arena and Notre Dame will take on Rutgers after the first game is complete.
Wednesday will be the second night of the First Four games played in Dayton. On Tuesday, Texas A&M-CC and Texas Southern will face off in the first game and then Indiana and Wyoming will play.
