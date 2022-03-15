Air Force chief of staff, Ohio governor to attend First Four games in Dayton

Gov. Mike DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. will speak at Carillon Historical Park. The group is also expected to cut a ceremonial cake and then head over to the games.

Confirmed as Air Force chief of staff in August 2020, Brown, a four-star general, is the senior uniformed Air Force officer. He’s responsible for the training, equipping, and organization of nearly 700,000 active-duty, Guard, Reserve, and civilian forces, including those based at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.