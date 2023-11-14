Act fast: Dayton Air Show offers limited number of discounted tickets

Hoping to lock in early ticket sales, the Centerpoint Energy Dayton Air Show is offering a limited number of introductory discounted tickets — and once those tickets are gone, they’re gone, air show organizers said Tuesday.

The show will be June 22 and 23 at the Dayton International Airport next year. Ticket buyers can get 500 tickets for Saturday June 22 at $20 and 500 for Sunday June 23 at the same price, said Kevin Franklin, the air show’s executive director.

Once those tickets are claimed, another tier of discounted tickets is available. Five hundred tickets at $25 will be available, a total of 1,000 such tickets over both days (500 for Saturday and 500 for Sunday).

The last tier of discounts will have tickets at $30 each. There will be 5,000 of those available, 2,500 for each day of the show, Franklin said.

The regular price this year, for the show’s 50th edition, will be $35, a number that includes parking. The discounted tickets also include parking, Franklin said.

The family four-pack is staying at $99, for four general admission tickets, parking and a souvenir program.

Tickets can be purchased at daytonairshow.com.

Franklin acknowledged that the second year of the Columbus Air Show at Rickenbacker International Airport — to be held next year the previous weekend, June 14-16 — was one reason to offer the discounts. The Columbus show offered early-access tickets for next year’s show for those who registered in September.

Herb Gillen, president of Herb Gillen Airshows, told the Columbus Dispatch in September that last year’s Columbus show drew 52,000 attendees.

The 2023 CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show set record attendance with about 85,000 attendees in July, organizers told the Dayton Daily News.

That surpassed the 2022 record attendance mark of about 83,000.

While purchasing Dayton Air Show tickets, buyers can round up to donate to the Wounded Warriors Project.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will headline the Dayton show this year.