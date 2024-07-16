7 Brew opens in Springfield, has more than 20K coffee combinations

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

“It’s super exciting. I feel really lucky and blessed to be here,” said regional manager Maddie Turner. “There’s nothing like it in Springfield. We’re really excited to bring the energy, the culture and more yummy drinks to town.”

Turner said 7 Brew offers a lot more than coffee. Customers can expect teas, lemonades, smoothies, shakes, as well as their own branded energy drinks.

“We have over 20,000 flavor combinations,” Turner said.

Customer favorites include the Blondie with vanilla and caramel breve or the Ocean Breeze energy drink with blue raspberry and coconut. Turner likes to mix together the Blondie and Cinnamon Roll drink with brown sugar cinnamon and white chocolate breve.

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

What makes 7 Brew stand out is its double lane drive-thru that does not have speakers. All orders are taken face-to-face — allowing employees to make a personal connection. They do offer a walk-up patio as well.

“We’re just trying to form one big family in Springfield and all of the Dayton area,” Turner said.

The 7 Brew philosophy is to cultivate “kindness and joy with every drink – through our service, speed, quality, energy and atmosphere.”

Before the Springfield location opened, their team gave 13,500 free drinks to businesses throughout the Springfield community.

This week is 7 Brew’s soft opening. Those who visit between 7 and 8 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. or 5 and 6 p.m. will receive a free small drink. A grand opening is planned for Saturday, July 20. Those who order a large drink during the grand opening will receive a free shirt.

7 Brew has 250 stands across the country with a handful in central and northeastern Ohio. The company plans to open a 7 Brew in Beavercreek just south of the intersection between North Fairfield and Rex Drive, in front of the new REI Co-op, by the end of September. This will be followed by a stand in Springboro at 827 Central Ave. in the Midway Plaza Shopping Center.

7 Brew is open 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Friday and 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday. For more information, visit 7brew.com.