4.8 million BlendJet 2 portable blenders under recall

The blenders were sold in a variety of colors and designs for between $50 and $75 from October 2020 through November at Costco, Walmart, Target and other stores nationwide and online at BlendJet.com, the recall notice stated.

Consumers can find out whether they have a recalled blender by entering the serial number — found on the bottom of the unit — into the “Is my BlendJet 2 Recalled?” tool at www.blendjet.com or by calling BlendJet toll-free at 844-334-05562.

Anyone with a recalled blender immediately should stop using it.

For a free base unit replacement, consumers will need to remove and cut the rubber seal from the base of the recalled blender into three or more pieces and upload or email a photo showing the serial number and its rubber seal in pieces at www.blendjet.com or safety@blendjet.com.