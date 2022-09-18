2 people taken to hospital via CareFlight in Clark County

Two people were taken by CareFlight to area hospitals Saturday morning following a single-vehicle crash in Clark County.
The two occupants had serious injuries, but were in stable condition, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred on Ohio 41 near New Love Road. The call came in at 10:33 a.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Crews arrived on scene at 10:39 a.m. for a single-vehicle crash, OSHP said.
Two people were extracted by Hustead Township EMS and Harmony Township EMS and were taken by medical helicopters to Miami Valley Hospital, OSHP said.
The crash is also under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
We will update as we learn more.
In Other News
1
Dayton Concours d’Elegance: Classic car heaven
2
Mislabeling of frozen beef product leads to nationwide recall
3
Air Force 75th anniversary: See how Wright-Patterson played pivotal...
4
Childhood vaccines for diseases like measles, polio dropped at area...
5
Searchable database: What is the vaccination rate at your kid’s...
About the Author