Retro charm shines in Kettering home

Homes Plus
By Kathy Tyler
1 minute ago
X

A traditional, mid-century ranch home offers some retro charm and a circular floor plan. It sits on a beautiful parklike lot with space to enjoy the west Kettering neighborhood.

Listed for $345,000 by Coldwell Banker Heritage, the brick house at 816 Schrubb Drive has about 1,804 square feet of living space. Situated on a ¾-acre lot, the back of the house has a screen-enclosed, three-season room and an awning covered patio, both of which have views of the landscaped fenced backyard. A concrete driveway leads up to the two-car garage, and flowering trees and spring gardens accent the front lawn and walk to the formal front entry.

Wood-plank vinyl flooring fills the wide foyer hallway and continues into the front combined formal spaces. A dual-sided fireplace is the centerpiece to the home and can be enjoyed from the formal living room to the front and a quaint den to the rear.

At the front, the living room is open to the dining room with the two spaces having picture windows. The stone-brick fireplace has a raised stone hearth and glass doors.

Off the dining room, the eat-in kitchen has white cabinetry with dark counters. A corner hutch is nestled between windows and is part of the breakfast nook. A window is above the sink; and the kitchen comes equipped with stainless-steel appliances, including a range, dishwasher and microwave. Terra-cotta tiles accent the wall space between cabinets, and the kitchen has ceramic-tile flooring.

Continuing around the fireplace and off the kitchen is the quaint den. The fireplace has a brick surround and slate stone hearth. Large sliding patio doors open off the den out to the covered patio. Wood-plank vinyl flooring fills the deck and flows back into the foyer hallway where it continues to the bedroom wing.

Off the kitchen in the other direction is a short hallway, which has interior access to the two-car garage and patio doors that open to the three-season room. Brick walls accent two walls, and large screen-enclosed openings allow for panoramic views of the backyard. The room has a ceiling paddle fan and outdoor carpeting. A single door opens to the side entrance to the backyard.

At the end of the hallway is a full bathroom with a corner step-in shower and a single-sink vanity. A nook has cedar-lined walls and laundry hook-ups for an upstairs laundry option. A door off the kitchen leads to the full unfinished basement where a second laundry area is tucked into one corner. The basement has about 1,800 square feet for possible additional living space with above-grade windows.

Back on the main level, two bedrooms and a full bathroom are located off the hallway. The larger bedroom has two double-door closets. Both bedrooms have corner windows and ceiling paddle fans with light fixtures.

The full bathroom has been updated with a hickory vanity with granite counter and single sink. There is a fiberglass tub-shower. Light fixtures and faucets have also been updated.

KETTERING

Price: $345,000

Directions: Stroop Drive to Dogwood to left on Schrubb Drive

Highlights: About 1,804 sq. ft., 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, dual-sided fireplace, wood-plank vinyl floors, updated eat-in kitchen, screened enclosed porch, covered patio, full unfinished basement, 2 laundry areas, 2-car garage, fenced backyard.

For more information:

Felix McGinnis and Jeanne Glennon

Coldwell Banker Heritage

937-602-5976 or 937-409-7021

Website: besthomesindayton.com

In Other News
1
Great views among amenities of Vandalia home
2
Carriage home in Oakwood elegantly updated
3
Real estate: Longtime friends help couple build dream home
4
Huber Heights home near outdoor recreational areas
5
Equestrian estate in Xenia Twp. well-maintained

About the Author

Kathy Tyler
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top