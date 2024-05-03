Two-story home offers many indoor, outdoor amenities

The formal entry opens into a flexible living space, allowing for a quiet area before entering the open common areas of the great room, kitchen and dining area. Tall windows surround the open social areas, enhancing the crisp lines and neutral décor. Wood-plank flooring fills the entire main level, and wrought-iron spindles accent the semi-open wooden staircase with carpet runner.

Tucked off the great room is the cheerful kitchen with updated light fixtures and coordinating hardware on the Shaker-style cabinetry. A large island divides the kitchen preparation space from the dining area of the great room. The island has an extended wrap-around counter to allow for bar seating for four in addition to additional under-counter storage. On the kitchen side, the island has the sink and dishwasher as well as more storage options. Appliances include a range, microwave, wall oven and refrigerator. A pantry cabinet is part of the overall design; and a pantry closet is just off the kitchen within a short hallway that leads to additional living space.

A glass door opens into another flexible space that is currently set up as an office. The hallway wraps around to the interior access to the garage and has a built-in locker and storage nook. And there is access to a half bathroom with a pedestal sink.

A door opens to the hidden staircase of the basement, which has been finished into a spacious multipurpose room that could be divided into a media room, game room and exercise area. There is a full bathroom with a walk-in shower and single-sink vanity. A door opens into a large unfinished storage room and another opens into the utility room.

Four bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a laundry room are located on the second floor. The landing at the top of the stairs offers a T-intersection with access to the hallway that wraps around to the guest bedrooms and bathroom and the other branch ends at the primary bedroom.

The secluded primary bedroom has a large walk-in closet and private bathroom, which has a second walk-in closet. The bath has two elevated vanities with single sinks and a storage cabinet with counter nestled below a window and between the sinks. The walk-in, ceramic-tile surround shower has glass doors and there is a private toilet room.

Metal spindled accented railing wraps around the stairwell to open up the hallway that leads to the other bedrooms and full bathroom. The full bath has a tub/shower and double-sink vanity.

A separate laundry room has a ceramic-tile floor and hanging cabinetry plus a storage nook.

The Oak Brooke neighborhood is steps away from the Sweet Arrow Reserve, which has seven walking trails within the 263 acres of woodland, prairies and meadows.

SUGARCREEK TWP.

Price: $599,900

Directions: Feedwire Road to Little Sugarcreek to Oak Creek Drive

Highlights: About 3,408 sq. ft., 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath, quartz counter, island, flex room, study, second-floor laundry, walk-in closets, finished basement, recreation room, three-car garage, concrete-tile patio, fenced back yard, storage shed, 0.45-acre lot, homeowners’ association

