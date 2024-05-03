Clayton condo features panoramic views

A concrete sidewalk wraps around from the driveway to the formal front entry. A stonewall wraps around an extended concrete patio that overlooks the nearby open fields. The stone wall complements the stone exterior accents of the condominium.

The front door, which has a glass storm door, opens into an entry pad with ceramic-tile flooring. A cathedral ceiling peaks above the open floor plan, which includes the great room and dining area. A wall of windows with an arched window near the top fills the room with natural light. The windows and blinds have been updated throughout.

Tucked into one corner of the great room is a gas fireplace with ceramic-tile surround and hearth and a wood mantel. Sliding glass doors open from the great room out to a spacious sunroom with a dozen windows and an arched window near the peak of the cathedral ceiling. Wood-plank vinyl flooring fills the sunroom and continues into the great room, dining room, primary bedroom and flexible space room.

All the other rooms spoke off the great room and dining room combination. A peninsula countertop divides the kitchen from the dining room. The two level quartz counter offers bar seating within the dining area and work space with a double sink within the kitchen area. The updated kitchen has a buffet counter or coffee station and two walls of cabinetry with quartz counters. Glass-tile backsplash finishes off the design. The kitchen comes equipped with a range, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. Next to the refrigerator is a bi-fold pantry closet. The laundry room is off the kitchen and has additional hanging cabinetry and a large closet. Interior access to the garage is off the laundry room. The garage has pull-down attic access and a key-pad electric opener.

Double doors open off the dining area into a flexible space, currently set up as an office. An updated light fixture hangs at the peak of the cathedral ceiling and double windows with an arched window above look out over the open field.

A guest wing is next to the office space. The bedroom is tucked off a short hallway and has a cathedral ceiling and a walk-in closet. The guest bath has been updated with a single-sink vanity and has a tub/shower.

The primary bedroom is off the great room and has a cathedral ceiling with another arched window near the peak. The private divided bathroom has a dressing area with two separate single-sink vanities and a large walk-in closet. A pocket door opens into the wash room which has a walk-in ceramic-tile shower with a ceramic-tile seat and glass doors.

CLAYTON

Price: $209,900

Directions: From Salem Avenue (state Route 49), west on Union Road to left at Hunters Glen at Northmont which is Crescent Ridge. Take a left to the first street after the pool, building to the left, one of a four-unit building

Highlights: About 1,712 sq. ft., 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, gas fireplace, cathedral ceilings, office, wood-plank flooring, breakfast bar, updated kitchen, quartz countertops, updated water heater, new windows and blinds, sun room, courtyard patio, 2-car garage, nearby in-ground swimming pool, home owners association

