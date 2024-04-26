Local crafters celebrate the joy of making things

And it’s not just for fun. Research has shown that the repetition and mindfulness required to craft helps calm and de-stress the mind. For children, crafting can build problem-solving skills and improve mental health.

Here are some ways to celebrate and experience the joy of making.

Go to a local handmade event

Upcoming shows featuring locally made crafts and handmade items include:

May 4: Finds on the Farm Spring Craft Show, Niederman’s Family Farm in Liberty Twp.

May 17-19: Spring Fest in the Burg; Veteran’s Park in Miamisburg

Make a craft

Here’s a fun craft from my friend and fellow Dayton maker Gail Dafler of Pop Cycle. Gail uses recycled items for her crafts, so chances are, you won’t need to buy any supplies for this make. It’s perfect for any age or skill level.

Scrap paper gift bag and cards: For the gift bag, Gail cut dozens of small squares from cardboard consumer goods boxes. She glued the squares in a grid pattern on a recycled kraft paper gift bag. Inspired by Gail, I cut squares from used Christmas wrapping paper and glued them to blank cards.

What you'll need: Scissors, glue stick, cards or bags. If you have a square hole punch, the work will go faster, but scissors work fine. I cut my squares about 1-inch square.

Have a craft party

For more than a decade, I’ve been part of a fabulous group of crafty friends. We periodically met for dinner, but the pandemic derailed our social schedule. So last year, we got together for a special “crafternoon” to get the crafty band back together.

We invited new friends and old with a simple agenda — to share our latest makes and catch up on each other’s lives. If you want an afternoon of good-for-your-soul crafting, invite your favorite makers over for a crafternoon. We asked everyone to bring a craft to work on, plus I had supplies and tools out for anyone to use. I made snacks and a special crafty cocktail. You can get recipes and party ideas at my blog, http://www.mynanajana.com/.

Shop local

Today, most craft supplies are bought from chains or online. But there are still locally owned shops where supplies are carefully curated and sourced. Many offer classes and can provide expert advice that you won’t find at the chains.

Here are a few to try:

Busy Beaver Arts and Crafts: Busy Beaver has been supplying the Miami Valley craft community since 1976. It specializes in stained glass, yarn and basket-making supplies. 3445 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek

Start trending

According to gathered.how, a crafting website, these are some of the top craft trends for 2024:

Origami Air dry clay crafts Embroidery on clothing Crochet cardigans and bucket hats Tie dye Upcycling clothing Upcycling furniture DIY wall art Macrame Cyanotype printing

Jana Collier is a longtime area journalist. Her blog, myNanaJana.com, features nostalgic recipes, small-town travel and offbeat DIY projects.