Rehabbed brick ranch on oversized lot

This completely rehabbed brick ranch, originally built in 1955, sits on a 2-acre plus wooded lot and is available for immediate occupancy. It is in the Forest Hills subdivision and Northwestern Local School District.

An asphalt driveway leads to a two-car attached garage with opener. The garage area is covered, and the front door is on the side next to the garage. The new entry door has a decorative glass inset and leads into the living room.

The living room has luxury vinyl flooring, a ceiling beam, recessed lighting and a dining area with chandelier in the same room. It also has a double-door coat closet. It is open to the galley kitchen, which has the same flooring, a ceiling light and stainless appliances including a range, microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher. The white cabinets are new as are the butcher block counters, stainless sink and updated faucet. There is also a pantry cabinet and tile backsplash. Beyond the kitchen is a mud room/laundry room with luxury vinyl tile and a back entry door as well as garage access.

The new flooring flows into the hallway and three bedrooms as well as two bathrooms. The master bedroom has a ceiling light, mirrored closet doors and ensuite bath. The bath has an updated vanity with solid surface top, medicine cabinet and tub/shower combination. The second and third bedrooms have closets and ceiling lights. There is an additional full bath off the hall with new vanity and tub/shower combination.

There is attic access above the garage and one wall is paneled. The backyard is partially fenced and there is a concrete patio outside the back door. A wood privacy panel is at the end of the patio. The rear yard has many mature trees. Other updates include exterior paint and new wood shutters.

Facts:

1243 White Oak Drive, Springfield, OH 45504

Three bedrooms, two bathrooms

1,120 square feet

2.25-acre lot

Price: $239,900

Directions: Upper Valley Pike to Ash Drive to right onto White Oak

Highlights: Completely new inside, luxury vinyl tile throughout, stainless appliances, two full bathrooms including master ensuite bath, ceiling beam in living room, covered garage and entry, oversized wooded lot with partial fence, mudroom/laundry at rear of kitchen leading to back entry, patio in rear and partial fence.

For more details

Kristin Howard

Coldwell Banker Heritage Springfield

937-765-0094

kristin.ehoward@yahoo.com