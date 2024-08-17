Local real estate: Large backyard deck adorns Enon home

The entry has tile flooring and recessed lighting. To the left of the foyer is a living room with neutral carpeting, vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan and gas fireplace. There are two windows with oval transom windows above. There is a coat closet to the right or the foyer.

The living room is open to the dining room with neutral carpeting and a decorative chandelier. The dining room has a vaulted ceiling, and a transom topped window. There is an alcove with a recessed light.

The kitchen has wood flooring, recessed lighting, updated cabinets, granite countertops, custom backsplash and all new appliances including a cooktop, wall ovens, French door refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. The island with the cooktop has a decorative chandelier over it. There is also a smaller chandelier over the kitchen sink. There is a breakfast area with ceiling light and sliding glass doors leading to the back deck.

To the right of the foyer is a hallway and half bath. The bath has a vanity, newer light fixtures and a tile backsplash as well as tile flooring. There is a laundry room nearby and a first-floor primary suite with neutral carpeting, a ceiling fan and window coverings. The ensuite bath has wood flooring, an oversized vessel sink and garden tub with tile surround. There is also a walk-in shower and walk in closet.

Carpeted steps off the foyer lead to the second level. The hallway has neutral carpeting and updated lighting fixtures with two dormer alcoves. There are three bedrooms on the upper level, all with neutral carpeting. Two have walk-in closets and a shared Jack and Jill style bathroom with private vanities in each room. The bathroom has a tub/shower combination. Each bedroom has a ceiling fan, and one has an additional 10′ x 8′ walk in closet that could also be an office. The third bedroom has a ceiling fan and a vaulted ceiling. There is a bonus room over the garage with vaulted ceiling and two ceiling fans as well as neutral carpeting.

The finished basement has a recreation room with neutral carpeting, ceiling lights and a pendant light above the pool table area. There is also a half bath in the basement with pedestal sink and carpeting. The unfinished section of the basement has room for storage or an office.

The rear yard has a garden shed and is fully fenced with chain link and wood privacy. The painted two-level wood deck has a wood railing and ramp leading down to the yard.

FACTS

29 W. Hunter Drive, Enon

3,194 square feet on a .89-acre lot

Four bedrooms, two- and two-half bathrooms

Price: $449,000

More details: Pricilla L. McNamee, Roost Real Estate Co.; 937-605-1094