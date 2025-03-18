Local real estate: Home on more than 11 acres in Springfield has swimming pool, rec room

Inside the entryway has tile flooring, a ceiling light and guest closet. To the right is the sunken living room with bay window. It has neutral carpeting, and a stone wall with a woodburning fireplace, stove insert and recessed lighting.

Open to the living room is the dining room. It has a decorative chandelier, picture window, neutral carpeting and sliding glass rooms leading to the screened porch. A door from the dining room leads to the kitchen. It has tile flooring, wood cabinets, dropped ceiling, solid surface countertops and tile backsplash. Appliances include a cooktop, double wall ovens, dishwasher, side by side refrigerator and a planning desk with microwave shelf.

The breakfast area has a decorative chandelier and an exterior door leading to the back yard.

Carpeted steps off the foyer lead up to the bedrooms the primary bedroom and three additional bedrooms. The primary bedroom has neutral carpeting and a ceiling fan. The ensuite bathroom has a tile top vanity, tiles halfway up the walls and a walk-in shower with glass doors.

Three additional bedrooms have carpeting and ceiling lights. There is a shared bathroom with double vanity and tub/shower combination with glass doors.

Carpeted steps lead down to the finished basement with family room with woodburning fireplace with raised hearth and glass doors. It has neutral carpeting and a ceiling fan, wood paneling and a sliding glass door leading to the rear patio.

There is a laundry room off the family room with tile flooring, cabinets and a utility sink. There are two additional bedrooms on this level with carpeting. One is currently being used as a home office. A full bathroom completes this level with tile wall halfway up, tile flooring. A tile top vanity and tub/shower combination with glass doors.

The fourth and lowest level has a billiard room and separate recreation room. The billiard room has carpeting, wood paneling. The recreation room has tile flooring, an additional woodburning fireplace and room for storage.

The rear of the home has a screened in porch/sunroom with indoor/outdoor carpeting. The lower-level patio is connected to the 40′ x 20′ inground pool with a diving board. The property also has a yard shed and greenhouse and a 40′ x 30′ barn. There is a partial board fence around the pool area and there are views of open pasture and farmland.

Updates include geothermal heating and cooling, high efficient water heater and whole house generator. There is also a propane tank that conveys with the property.

MORE DETAILS

Price: $659,000

More info: Priscilla McNamee, Roost Real Estate Co, 937-605-1094, priscilla@roostrealestateco.com