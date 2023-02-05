Farmhouse on 17.5-acre lot

This three-bedroom, vinyl-sided, 1½-story home sits on 17.5 acres in Champaign County. It is concealed from the road by a hill and tree-lined driveway. Originally built in 1989, the 2½-bath home features two pole barns and three large sheds and could be a working farm or a place to raise a few animals. It is in Wayne Township and the Triad Local School district.and
A long gravel driveway winds through trees to the asphalt drive that leads to the side-entry, attached two-car garage. A walkway connects to the fully covered front porch. A glass storm door covers the front door, which has a decorative glass window.
The front entry has tile flooring and a coat closet. Neutral carpet leads down a hallway to the kitchen and family room, and there is a formal living room to the left of the entry. The living room is carpeted and has a ceiling fan. There is also a freestanding propane fireplace in this room.
The kitchen, dining and family room area is open and has hickory hardwood flooring throughout. The kitchen has wood cabinets and butcher block counters. Appliances include a dishwasher, side-by-side refrigerator, range and built-in microwave.
The dining area and family room each have ceiling fans, and there is a wood-paneled wall in the family room with an additional freestanding propane fireplace. A sliding glass door off the family room leads to the backyard and paver patio. There is a door leading to the garage off the kitchen.
There is also a laundry room on this level with washer and dryer included in the sale as well as a half bath.
The master bedroom is on the first floor, and there is an attached full bath and a home office. It has hickory hardwood flooring and a ceiling fan. The ensuite bath has tile flooring, an oversized vanity and a walk-in shower.
There are two bedrooms on the second level and an additional full bath. The bedrooms have hardwood flooring, neutral carpeting and sloped ceilings.
The backyard includes a paver patio and an aboveground pool with deck. The pole barn closest to the house has three garage doors, and there is also a greenhouse and chicken coup. The property has several fenced areas and a creek.
Facts:
5560 Cable Road, Cable, OH 43009
Three bedrooms, 2½ bathrooms
2,481 square feet
17.5-acre Lot
Price: $655,000
Directions: Route 36 to Cable Road
Highlights: Hickory hardwood flooring throughout most of home, first floor master with ensuite bath with walk-in shower, two additional bedrooms and full bath upstairs, home office and formal living room, open concept kitchen, dining and family rooms, paver patio on the rear, above-ground pool with deck, two pole barns, an equipment shed, chicken coops and three 10′-by-30′ sheds, washer and dryer included in sale, partially fenced.
For more details
Lula Cosby
Coldwell Banker Heritage Roediger
937-206-1836
