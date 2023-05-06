Home on 2-plus acres ideal for horse lovers

Off the kitchen is the laundry room with built-in cabinets and wood flooring.

Down the hallway are three bedrooms, all with hardwood flooring and ceiling fans. The primary bedroom has a remodeled ensuite bath with walk-in tile shower with glass doors. It has tile flooring and tile halfway up the walls. The second bath is off the hallway and has tile halfway up the walls, wood flooring and a tub/shower combination.

The 10 x 10 sun/Florida room is connected to the family room and has a ceiling fan. A door leads to the covered patio and there is an additional door on the other side. The property includes a metal barn with three horse stalls and with electricity and water and there is a riding pasture. There is also a chicken coup and two yard barns in the fully fenced yard.

Facts:

9725 W. National Road New Carlisle, OH 45344

Three bedrooms, two bathrooms

1,742 square feet

2.18-acre lot

Price: $365,000

Directions: West North Street to State Route 40, which is West National Road

Highlights: Engineered hardwood flooring throughout most of open floor plan home, ceiling fans in most rooms, remodeled kitchen with granite and newer cabinets and island, gas fireplace and newer carpet in family room, primary bedroom with ensuite bath and walk in shower, enclosed sunroom with wood floors and ceiling fan, covered back patio, fully fenced backyard, horse barn with three stalls and riding pasture.

For more details:

Taylor Laughlin

937-536-4258

Coldwell Banker Heritage

taylorlaughlinrealtor@gmail.com