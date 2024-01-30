Why a 2011 Britney Spears song reached No. 1 in streaming last week

Her fans are mad at him. Timberlake’s single and video was released Jan. 25, and Spears’ fans are still reeling from revelations about her relationship with him she made in her book, “The Woman in Me.” One of those statements said she had an abortion after becoming pregnant by Timberlake, and she claimed it was because he didn’t want to be a father.

Spears’ fans began streaming her “Selfish” song over and over to force it above his after its release. The effort was pushed on social media platform X.

But Britney felt bad about that, and she issued an apology via her Instagram page, which has more than 42 million followers.

In her apology, which is now marked private on Instagram, she wrote: “If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry…”. She followed the comments with a shoutout to Timberlake and praising his “Selfish” single.

