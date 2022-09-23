What to know about haunted houses now open in Clark County, area

“It’s a four-story farmhouse that truly looks like a hotel from the 1850s,” Fred Messaros, owner of the haunted attraction, previously said. “We have an incredible level of detail in the rooms. We want to make you feel like you’re actually inside the room, not an old warehouse or Kroger that’s been made up to look like a haunted room. Our goal is to be the scariest, and we’ve had plenty of people who couldn’t finish it. We’ve had grown men just look at the house and say, ‘I’m not going in there.’”

Face Your Fears: Hotel of Terror is open Friday and Saturday nights from 8 p.m. to midnight through Oct. 29. Tickets are $20 and touch passes are available.

For more information about Face Your Fears: Hotel of Terror, visit www.faceyourfearshaunt.com or the haunted hotel’s Facebook page.

TERROR MAZE 🦇🕸🕷

Terror Maze, located at 6988 Springfield-Jamestown Road in Springfield, is kicking off their season tonight as well.

The family-owned haunt is a one of a kind haunt that typically includes a trail, maze, odd items as crawlspaces, such as semis, as well as buildings on the property.

“There’s a lot of elements that are part of the haunted house. We have certain things that stay every year, but we try to elaborate, we try to change things every year, so it’s never the exact same,” the owners previously said.

Terror Maze is open Fridays and Saturdays from 8 p.m. to midnight through Oct. 29. Tickets are $15.

For more information about Terror Maze, visit www.terrormaze.com or the haunted attraction’s Facebook page.

In the area

DAYTON SCREAM PARK 🦇🕸🕷

Dayton Scream Park, located at 5117 Valley Pike, is celebrating 20 years with a brand new compound featuring new scenes, props, monsters and more.

Lance Compton, owner of Dayton Scream Park, said the property he previously leased for the park was sold, so he bought the property on the opposite side and decided to start over. Guests will use the same entrance as before to get to the park.

“It’s longer and bigger than all four attractions we had last year,” Compton said.

The new compound features seven main areas with over 30 scenes and 60 actors. The haunted attraction is continuous, and Compton said it will take guests 45 to 60 minutes depending on if people run or freeze.

He said the new compound does not include a maze. Guests will walk through indoor and outdoor areas featuring box trucks, shanty buildings, semis and more.

Dayton Scream Park is open Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 29. Tickets are sold from dark until midnight for $20 on Fridays and $25 on Saturdays. The park offers a VIP option that takes guests to the front of the line for an additional $20 on Fridays and $25 on Saturdays. Touch passes may be added as the haunt season continues. The park also has a concession stand and free parking.

For more information about Dayton Scream Park, visit www.daytonscreampark.com or the compound’s Facebook page.

THE LAND OF ILLUSION HAUNTED SCREAM PARK 🦇🕸🕷

The Land of Illusion Haunted Scream Park, located at 8762 Thomas Road, is debuting a new haunted house this season called “Dysphoria.”

“Come take a mind-bending trip as you come face to face with face melting realities that might be real or might be fiction,” the scream park’s website said. “Either way by the end you’ll be in a state of Dysphoria. Proceed with caution!”

Other attractions in the scream park include Phobia, Temple of Terror, Killer Klowns, Middletown Haunted Trail and Dr. Psycho’s Haunted Estate. Guests will also be able to enjoy a variety of other entertainment options at the park. There will be food, treats and drinks available at the Voodoo Lounge or Creepy Cafe.

The Land of Illusion Haunted Scream Park is open from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 30. According to its website, the park will be open on select Thursdays and Fridays from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. General Admission for Fridays or Saturdays is $55. Guests can add a Fast Pass for $25 more.

For more information about The Land of Illusion Haunted Scream Park, visit www.landofillusion.com or the park’s Facebook page.

HELL’S DUNGEON 🦇🕸🕷

Hell’s Dungeon, located at 3866 Linden Avenue, has nearly doubled its 3D space and added a new town hall called “Main Street,” to the haunted attraction.

The all-indoor haunt features 27,000 square feet of thrills with 62 rooms and nearly 70 actors.

“What we’re trying to do this year is get the story out of Rufus and The Rejects and tie it all together,” said Fred Hearn, owner of Hell’s Dungeon.

The haunted attraction features a story that includes Rufus, their resident Devil, and The Firewoods, a family of sadistic cannibals. The Rejects Initiative describes the idea that everyone has felt rejected at some point in their life, but at the haunted attraction everyone is a “big family,” Hearn explained.

He said it will likely take guests 43 minutes to see the entire high-energy haunt.

Hell’s Dungeon is open 8 p.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays through Nov. 5. Admission is $24. Guests can purchase a Fast Pass for an additional $10 to get to the front of the line. Hearn said glowsticks are available for guests terrified of haunted attractions. A concession stand is also available.

For more information about Hell’s Dungeon, visit www.survivehellsdungeon.com or the attraction’s Facebook page.

BRIMSTONE HAUNT 🦇🕸🕷

Brimstone Haunt, located at 525 Brimstone Road in Wilmington, is open with five terrifying attractions this season.

The haunt features a Haunted Hayride, the Forgotten Forest, Psychosis, Zombie Assault and Dead Shot. Dead Shot is a new interactive paintball experience.

Brimstone Haunt is open Friday and Saturday nights through October. The ticket office opens at 7 p.m. and attractions will begin as soon as it’s dark. The ticket office closes at 11:30 p.m. Guests can also purchase tickets online. Parking costs $3 cash at the door.

A combo ticket including the Haunted Hayride, Forgotten Forest and Psychosis is available for $30 online or $35 at the door. Tickets for each attraction can be purchased separately.

For more information about Brimstone Haunt, visit www.brimstonehaunt.com or the attraction’s Facebook page.

RIVERSIDE JAYCEES HAUNTED CASTLE OF CARNAGE 🦇🕸🕷

Riverside Jaycees Haunted Castle of Carnage, located at 1213 Old Harshman Road in Riverside, is opening tonight at dark and runs through Oct. 30.

The haunted attraction features a haunted house and trail for $17 per person. Each group will get a free picture in their photo booth as well.

Riverside Jaycees Haunted Castle of Carnage is volunteer ran and all proceeds benefit the community service projects of the Riverside Jaycees.

The haunted attraction is open 8 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays and 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays. Guests must be in line by 9:30 p.m. on Sundays.

For more information about Riverside Jaycees Haunted Castle of Carnage, visit www.riverside-jaycees.com or the haunted attraction’s Facebook page.