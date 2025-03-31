Memorial Day weekend 2025: Things to do in the Dayton region

The event itself runs from May 22-26, though access to much of downtown Dayton will be restricted from May 21-27.

Memorial Day weekend is a time to remember those we have lost, and it also is thought of as an unofficial start to the summer season. Several localities and businesses have events planned.

This year, Memorial Day is May 26.

Here is a guide to some of the activities planned throughout the Dayton region.

When: 2-3 p.m. May 21

Location: 210 Fairgrounds Road, Xenia

Description: Greene County Parks and Trails will host a free event for seniors May 21. Guests over 55 will see several amphibians and birds, as well as learn more about their ecosystem. Picnic tables will be available, and guests are allowed to bring their own cushions.

When: 6-9 p.m. May 22

Location: 9 W. Main St., Troy

Description: The next installment of Dayton Dinner Theater’s interactive movie party series will feature the iconic Back to the Future. At 6 p.m., guests will be seated and the dinner buffet will open. After an hour of food and drinks, the film will start at approximately 7 p.m. Drinks and desserts will also be available at an additional cost.

Credit: David A. Moodie Credit: David A. Moodie

When: 5 p.m. May 23

Location: 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

Description: Music and art festival Dayton Sideshow will return Memorial Day weekend at the Yellow Cab Tavern.

When: 7-11 p.m. May 23

Location: 202 S. Main St., Springboro

Description: Heathers Café in Springboro will celebrate Memorial Day weekend with music from blues and rock band SugRRocK.

When: 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. May 24

Location: United Way of Greater Cincinnati, 2400 Reading Road, Cincinnati

Description: May is Mental Health Awareness month, and the group Black Women Cultivating Change will celebrate with a free event May 24.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. May 24

Location: Forest Ridge Pool: 6801 Union Schoolhouse Road, Dayton

Description: The Forest Ridge Association Pool will host its annual Food Truck Rally and Craft show Memorial Day weekend. This event is free to attend, and extra parking can be found at the nearby church on Union Schoolhouse Road.

When: Noon-3 p.m. May 24

Location: 756 N. Main St., Springboro

Description: Animal shelter Rescue Haven will team up with holistic pet supplies store Hollywood Feed for an adoption event May 24. The event will feature several puppies for guests to meet and adopt.

When: 1-5 p.m. May 24

Location: Shag Studios: 1126 N. Main St., Dayton

Description: Online clothes retailer Silk Bed Vintage will host its first market in Dayton May 24. This in-person event will have over 25 vendors.

When: 3-10 p.m. May 24

Location: Austin Landing: 10400 Innovation Drive

Description: Austin Landing will kick off summer with its annual Cheese Fest May 24. This event will feature over 15 food vendors, live music, fireworks and more. Guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

When: 8 p.m. May 24

Location: 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights

Description: Pink Floyd tribute band Brit Floyd will return to the Rose Music Center May 24. This year, the group will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of “Wish you Were Here,” one of the Pink Floyd’s most popular albums. This group has sold out its last four years at the venue, and while its website says its currently sold out, there are limited seats still available.

When: 8:30-11:30 p.m. May 24

Location: 300 Wayne Ave., Dayton

Description: Known for playing rock hits from the ‘70s through the 2000s, Until Rust will perform at Dublin Pub May 24.

When: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. May 25

Location: Rebel Rebel Tattoo: 452 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Description: Rebel Rebel Tattoo is teaming up with the non-profit pet adoption group Purrfect Additions for a special flash sale May 25. Guests will be able to choose from a number of designs, with the prices set at $50 for black and white tattoos and $75 for color tattoos. Signs-ups begin at 9:30 a.m., and there will be cats and kittens available for guests to meet and snuggle. The artists will be volunteering at the event, so tips are encouraged.

When: 5-10 p.m. May 25

Location: The Steam Plant: 617 E. Third St., Dayton

Description: For the City Entertainment is a company with the goal to “provide an inclusive environment for everyone to come together and have a good time.” This group will host the All White Experience event May 25, featuring dancing, music, drinks and more. As the title suggests, guests are encouraged to wear white.

When: 7 p.m. May 25. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Location: 455 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton

Description: Caster Volor, a heavy metal band hailing from Minneapolis, will play its first Ohio show at the Hidden Gem Music Club May 25. There will also be performances by Pantera Tribute band Walk on Homeboys and Danzig tribute band Circle of Snakes.

SHARE YOUR EVENT WITH US

Does your city, township, village or business have an event that could be included here? Email alex.cutler@coxinc.com and ddnnews@coxinc.com to share information with us.