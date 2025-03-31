Memorial Day weekend 2025: Things to do in the Dayton region

Memorial Day weekend in the Dayton region will look a little different this year, and that has localities and businesses getting early plans made.
In addition to the many memorial events, parades, festivals and concerts that are typically planned for this holiday, there is another large event happening here, too: The NATO Spring Parliamentary Assembly will have people from around the globe in Dayton for a four-day period.
The event itself runs from May 22-26, though access to much of downtown Dayton will be restricted from May 21-27.
Memorial Day weekend is a time to remember those we have lost, and it also is thought of as an unofficial start to the summer season. Several localities and businesses have events planned.
This year, Memorial Day is May 26.
Here is a guide to some of the activities planned throughout the Dayton region.
🌍Amphibians and Birds- Oh My!
When: 2-3 p.m. May 21
Location: 210 Fairgrounds Road, Xenia
Description: Greene County Parks and Trails will host a free event for seniors May 21. Guests over 55 will see several amphibians and birds, as well as learn more about their ecosystem. Picnic tables will be available, and guests are allowed to bring their own cushions.
🌍Dayton Dinner Theater presents ‘Back to the Future'
When: 6-9 p.m. May 22
Location: 9 W. Main St., Troy
Description: The next installment of Dayton Dinner Theater’s interactive movie party series will feature the iconic Back to the Future. At 6 p.m., guests will be seated and the dinner buffet will open. After an hour of food and drinks, the film will start at approximately 7 p.m. Drinks and desserts will also be available at an additional cost.
🌍Dayton Sideshow 18
When: 5 p.m. May 23
Location: 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton
Description: Music and art festival Dayton Sideshow will return Memorial Day weekend at the Yellow Cab Tavern.
🌍SugRRocK at Heathers Café
When: 7-11 p.m. May 23
Location: 202 S. Main St., Springboro
Description: Heathers Café in Springboro will celebrate Memorial Day weekend with music from blues and rock band SugRRocK.
🌍Mental Health Awareness Month Community Celebration
When: 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. May 24
Location: United Way of Greater Cincinnati, 2400 Reading Road, Cincinnati
Description: May is Mental Health Awareness month, and the group Black Women Cultivating Change will celebrate with a free event May 24.
🌍Forest Ridge Association Annual Food Truck Rally and Craft Show
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. May 24
Location: Forest Ridge Pool: 6801 Union Schoolhouse Road, Dayton
Description: The Forest Ridge Association Pool will host its annual Food Truck Rally and Craft show Memorial Day weekend. This event is free to attend, and extra parking can be found at the nearby church on Union Schoolhouse Road.
🌍Hollywood Feed Adoption Event
When: Noon-3 p.m. May 24
Location: 756 N. Main St., Springboro
Description: Animal shelter Rescue Haven will team up with holistic pet supplies store Hollywood Feed for an adoption event May 24. The event will feature several puppies for guests to meet and adopt.
🌍Silk Bed Vintage Market
When: 1-5 p.m. May 24
Location: Shag Studios: 1126 N. Main St., Dayton
Description: Online clothes retailer Silk Bed Vintage will host its first market in Dayton May 24. This in-person event will have over 25 vendors.
🌍Cheese Fest
When: 3-10 p.m. May 24
Location: Austin Landing: 10400 Innovation Drive
Description: Austin Landing will kick off summer with its annual Cheese Fest May 24. This event will feature over 15 food vendors, live music, fireworks and more. Guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.
🌍Brit Floyd at the Rose Music Center at The Heights
When: 8 p.m. May 24
Location: 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights
Description: Pink Floyd tribute band Brit Floyd will return to the Rose Music Center May 24. This year, the group will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of “Wish you Were Here,” one of the Pink Floyd’s most popular albums. This group has sold out its last four years at the venue, and while its website says its currently sold out, there are limited seats still available.
🌍Until Rust at Dublin Pub
When: 8:30-11:30 p.m. May 24
Location: 300 Wayne Ave., Dayton
Description: Known for playing rock hits from the ‘70s through the 2000s, Until Rust will perform at Dublin Pub May 24.
🌍Tats for Cats- Flash Tattoo Event
When: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. May 25
Location: Rebel Rebel Tattoo: 452 E. Fifth St., Dayton
Description: Rebel Rebel Tattoo is teaming up with the non-profit pet adoption group Purrfect Additions for a special flash sale May 25. Guests will be able to choose from a number of designs, with the prices set at $50 for black and white tattoos and $75 for color tattoos. Signs-ups begin at 9:30 a.m., and there will be cats and kittens available for guests to meet and snuggle. The artists will be volunteering at the event, so tips are encouraged.
🌍The All White Experience
When: 5-10 p.m. May 25
Location: The Steam Plant: 617 E. Third St., Dayton
Description: For the City Entertainment is a company with the goal to “provide an inclusive environment for everyone to come together and have a good time.” This group will host the All White Experience event May 25, featuring dancing, music, drinks and more. As the title suggests, guests are encouraged to wear white.
🌍Caster Volor at the Hidden Gem Music Club
When: 7 p.m. May 25. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Location: 455 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton
Description: Caster Volor, a heavy metal band hailing from Minneapolis, will play its first Ohio show at the Hidden Gem Music Club May 25. There will also be performances by Pantera Tribute band Walk on Homeboys and Danzig tribute band Circle of Snakes.
