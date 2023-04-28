BreakingNews
Kings Island closing popular water park ride
X

Kings Island closing popular water park ride

Entertainment
By John Matarese, WCPO
37 minutes ago

One of the most popular attractions at Kings Island’s Soak City water park is closed for good.

General Manager Mike Koontz has confirmed that “Pipeline Paradise” will not open for the 2023 season, and will soon be dismantled.

ExplorePHOTOS: Kings Island photos of visitors over the years, submitted by readers

In a letter to the Tsunami Surf Club and other Midwestern surfing groups, the GM explained that “after 24 years, a decision was made to decommission Pipeline Paradise because it has reached the end of its service life.”

Pipeline Paradise was one of the last of a kind in the world, a surf simulator that made it feel as if you were riding a real ocean wave.

Surf groups throughout the region would regularly meet there.

MORE KINGS ISLAND CONTENT

Fan Mike Maynard is among those disappointed by the news.

“Many Cincinnati surfers have purchased their own custom boogie boards to ride this wave,” Maynard said. “The Retro, the most challenging of the two rides, is unique, and is one of the last Retro flowriders in the world as other parks have removed it (such as Hurricane Harbor in Texas). Many families purchase boards and season passes at KI just for this one ride, and riders have flown to Cincinnati from Texas just to ride the Retro.”

ExploreKing’s Island to debut new restaurant this spring

The park’s GM says “it was a hard decision,” similar to the 2018 decision to close Vortex, a favorite looping roller coaster.

But he says reliability issues and maintenance costs forced them to decide to retire Pipeline Paradise.

ExplorePHOTOS: Kings Island from the archives

In Other News
1
Ohio lags nation in rebound of arts, culture economy, new data shows
2
25-foot long aquarium with seagrass habitat opens at Newport Aquarium...
3
Kings Island WinterFest includes sledding hill, kids’ crafts, ice...
4
‘Thriller’ turns 40: Michael Jackson’s album is biggest-selling of all...
5
Worth the drive: The Syndicate in Bellefontaine offers fall food, fun

About the Author

John Matarese
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top