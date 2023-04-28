Kings Island closing popular water park ride

MORE KINGS ISLAND CONTENT

Fan Mike Maynard is among those disappointed by the news.

“Many Cincinnati surfers have purchased their own custom boogie boards to ride this wave,” Maynard said. “The Retro, the most challenging of the two rides, is unique, and is one of the last Retro flowriders in the world as other parks have removed it (such as Hurricane Harbor in Texas). Many families purchase boards and season passes at KI just for this one ride, and riders have flown to Cincinnati from Texas just to ride the Retro.”

The park’s GM says “it was a hard decision,” similar to the 2018 decision to close Vortex, a favorite looping roller coaster.

But he says reliability issues and maintenance costs forced them to decide to retire Pipeline Paradise.