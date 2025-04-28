Guide to Southwest Ohio county fairs 2025

Breaking: Exit interview: Wittenberg leader Frandsen reflects on finances, COVID, choices

For many across the country, summer means time spent at county fairs, where you can enjoy a variety of food, rides, rodeos, derbies and more.

Here is a guide to a number of fairs taking place in the region this summer:

🎪Hamilton County Fair

When: June 26-29

Location: 7700 Vine St., Cincinnati

Description: This year, the Hamilton County Fair will offer a demolition derby, KOI drag races, a petting zoo, games and more. Local vendors will attend the event, selling food, crafts and other items.

🎪Clinton County Fair

When: July 5-12

Location: 268 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington

Description: The Clinton County Fair has been a staple of the area since 1883. For 2025, the fair will feature truck and tractor pulls, OHHA harness racing, demolition derbies and more.

🎪Montgomery County Fair

The 171st Montgomery County Fair got off to a smooth start on Sunday, July 9, 2023. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

When: July 6-12

Location: 645 Infirmary Road, Dayton

Description: The 173rd Montgomery County Fair will be home to carnival rides, food vendors, midway games, live shows and more. The theme for the event will be “Red, White and Bloom.”

🎪Warren County Fair

When: July 14-19

Location: 655 N. Broadway St., Lebanon

Description: For 175 years, Warren County has celebrated the summertime with its annual fair. This year, there will be various pageants, carnival rides, races, contests and more.

🎪Clark County Fair

When: July 18-25

Location: 4401 S. Charleston Pike, Springfield

Description: The Clark County Fair will return this year with shows dedicated to livestock, flowers, ceramics, antiques, fine art and more. Other festivities will include live entertainment and carnival games.

🎪Butler County Fair

When: July 20-26

Location: 1715 Fairgrove Ave., Hamilton

Description: Alongside the traditional livestock shows, the Butler County Fair will feature cake judging, a science fair, cookie judging and more. Guests can also see tractors and truck pulls, demolition derbies and rodeos.

🎪Shelby County Fair

When: July 20-26

Location: 655 S. Highland St., Sidney

Description: The main attractions of the Shelby County Fair include the Back-2-Back Truck Pull, the All American Petting Zoo and Magic with Eli. July 20 will be family preview day, with lower admission and no operating rides.

🎪Preble County Fair

When: July 26-Aug. 2

Location: 772 S. Franklin St., Eaton

Description: The Preble County Fair will be begin in late July and run through early August. More details are forthcoming.

🎪Greene County Fair

When: July 27-Aug. 2

Location: 120 Fairground Road, Xenia

Description: Featuring the theme of “Blue Ribbon Bash,” the Greene County Fair will feature various contests, rodeo events, derbies and more.

🎪Champaign County Fair

When: Aug. 1-8

Location: 384 Park Ave., Urbana

Description: This year, the Champaign County Fair will feature various events, including a performance from Nashville artist James Carothers and the Rough E. Rodeo.

🎪Miami County Fair

When: Aug. 8-14

Location: 650 N. Country Road, Troy

Description: The Miami County Fair will kick off at 7 p.m. Aug. 8 with a performance from the Eli Young Band, featuring Emily Ann Roberts. Other festivities include the Smash it Demolition Derby and the NTPA Truck/Tractor Pull.

🎪Darke County Fair

The Great Darke County Fair in 2021.

When: Aug. 15-23

Location: 800 Sweitzer St., Greenville

Description: The Darke County Fair will feature various rides from Primetime Amusements, including a Ferris Wheel, swinging Viking ship and more. The fair will also feature various competitions, horse races, pageants and other activities.

