Guide to Southwest Ohio county fairs 2025

When: June 26-29

Location: 7700 Vine St., Cincinnati

Description: This year, the Hamilton County Fair will offer a demolition derby, KOI drag races, a petting zoo, games and more. Local vendors will attend the event, selling food, crafts and other items.

When: July 5-12

Location: 268 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington

Description: The Clinton County Fair has been a staple of the area since 1883. For 2025, the fair will feature truck and tractor pulls, OHHA harness racing, demolition derbies and more.

When: July 6-12

Location: 645 Infirmary Road, Dayton

Description: The 173rd Montgomery County Fair will be home to carnival rides, food vendors, midway games, live shows and more. The theme for the event will be “Red, White and Bloom.”

When: July 14-19

Location: 655 N. Broadway St., Lebanon

Description: For 175 years, Warren County has celebrated the summertime with its annual fair. This year, there will be various pageants, carnival rides, races, contests and more.

When: July 18-25

Location: 4401 S. Charleston Pike, Springfield

Description: The Clark County Fair will return this year with shows dedicated to livestock, flowers, ceramics, antiques, fine art and more. Other festivities will include live entertainment and carnival games.

When: July 20-26

Location: 1715 Fairgrove Ave., Hamilton

Description: Alongside the traditional livestock shows, the Butler County Fair will feature cake judging, a science fair, cookie judging and more. Guests can also see tractors and truck pulls, demolition derbies and rodeos.

When: July 20-26

Location: 655 S. Highland St., Sidney

Description: The main attractions of the Shelby County Fair include the Back-2-Back Truck Pull, the All American Petting Zoo and Magic with Eli. July 20 will be family preview day, with lower admission and no operating rides.

When: July 26-Aug. 2

Location: 772 S. Franklin St., Eaton

Description: The Preble County Fair will be begin in late July and run through early August. More details are forthcoming.

When: July 27-Aug. 2

Location: 120 Fairground Road, Xenia

Description: Featuring the theme of “Blue Ribbon Bash,” the Greene County Fair will feature various contests, rodeo events, derbies and more.

When: Aug. 1-8

Location: 384 Park Ave., Urbana

Description: This year, the Champaign County Fair will feature various events, including a performance from Nashville artist James Carothers and the Rough E. Rodeo.

When: Aug. 8-14

Location: 650 N. Country Road, Troy

Description: The Miami County Fair will kick off at 7 p.m. Aug. 8 with a performance from the Eli Young Band, featuring Emily Ann Roberts. Other festivities include the Smash it Demolition Derby and the NTPA Truck/Tractor Pull.

When: Aug. 15-23

Location: 800 Sweitzer St., Greenville

Description: The Darke County Fair will feature various rides from Primetime Amusements, including a Ferris Wheel, swinging Viking ship and more. The fair will also feature various competitions, horse races, pageants and other activities.

