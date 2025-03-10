Counting Crows to perform at Fraze Pavilion in June

The concert will feature special guest The Gaslight Anthem. Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 14.

“The tour will bring the band’s legendary live show to fans across North America and Europe, delivering the timeless storytelling, raw emotion, and rich melodies that have defined their career for over three decades,” states the announcement from the Fraze.

Counting Crows will release its new album, “Butter Miracle: The Complete Sweets” on May 9.

The day before the Crows are in Kettering, the band performs in Nashville at its first show of the world tour, which runs through the end of August.

The band has had five songs make the Top 40 U.S. Radio Songs chart. The other four are “A Long December,” “Hanginaround,” “Round Here” and “Accidentally in Love.”

“Mr. Jones” and “A Long December” reached Top 10.

The YouTube video of “Mr. Jones” has nearly 350 million views.