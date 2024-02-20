Area grad on ‘American Idol’ gets golden ticket to Hollywood

Interestingly, McCall was invited by “American Idol” to audition. Noozhawk, an independent publication in Santa Barbara, reported the show discovered McCall’s viral rendition of “I Dreamed a Dream” from “Les Misérables” which she performed in a parking garage. Knowing McCall was a busker spoke volumes for Perry, a Santa Barbara native and former busker.

“I know exactly what it feels like to busk on those streets and be a background singer and get paid in avocadoes,” Perry said. “All it took was one person to see me and all of a sudden my life was changed.”

“I Dreamed a Dream” is a personal throwback for McCall, the daughter of longtime Dayton Daily News reporter Ken McCall. She didn’t get the role of Fantine in Centerville’s 2014 production of “Les Misérables” but her “Idol” exposure can be considered a redemptive victory.

As for her winning rendition of “Signed, Sealed, Delivered,” the judges gave her a standing ovation and high praise.

“I’ve never heard that song done that way,” Perry said.

“Who the hell beat you out of the ‘Les Mis’ part?” Bryan exclaimed. “You just sing — it’s so free. I don’t know why you haven’t already had a massive amount of success.”

“I know what happened,” Richie said. “The universe was saving her for us.”

“American Idol” airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on ABC.