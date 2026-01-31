Yellow Springs man gets life without parole in father’s deadly shooting

Muenchau-Peterson pleaded guilty Oct. 31 to aggravated murder and tampering with evidence. Two counts of murder and one count each of felonious assault and improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation were dismissed as part of the plea, according to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office.

A woman called 911 on Jan. 11, 2025, and reported a security camera captured a shooting at her home on Livermore Street in Yellow Springs, and that she called her husband but could not reach him.

“She said a white male whom she identified as her stepson, Frederick Dane Muenchau-Peterson, walked up onto her porch and fired several shots from a gun into the window of the home,” an affidavit filed in Xenia Municipal Court stated.

When Yellow Springs police arrived, they found a man dead inside the house. He had been shot several times, according to the prosecutor’s office.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was called to assist police.

Investigators found bullet holes in a porch window, as well as 9mm shell casings on the porch and several spent bullets inside the house.

Security system recordings showed Muenchau-Peterson return and look through the window, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Fairborn police arrested Muenchau-Peterson on Dayton Yellow Springs Road, heading back to Yellow Springs.

They found three handguns in his vehicle. Forensic testing determined one of the guns was used in the homicide, the prosecutor’s office said.

Investigators also found text messages on Muenchau-Peterson’s cellphone that reportedly showed he had plans to meet his father the night of the deadly shooting.

Muenchau-Peterson’s internet search history included how far 9mm bullets travel, looking for a “plan to kill” and other searches related to the crime, according to the prosecutor’s office.