These 9 people were indicted in Clark County

Nine people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:
Travis McAfee, 32: Domestic violence, endangering children, abduction (two counts).
Mark Turner, 55: Robbery, abduction, domestic violence, disrupting public service, having weapons while under disability.
David Burr, 55: Obstructing official business.
Spencer Puckett, 29: Forgery.
Rosanna Saint-Pierre, 30: Endangering children.
Nicot Martineau, 30: Endangering children.
Shauntre Hoefer, 23: Strangulation, felonious assault, domestic violence.
Douglas Hall, 20: Murder (two counts), felonious assault.
James Freeze, 47: Having weapons while under disability (two counts), carrying a concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.