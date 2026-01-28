These 9 people were indicted in Clark County

Breaking: Springfield City Commission passes ICE resolution, asks agents to forgo masks, carry ID

Nine people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:

Travis McAfee, 32: Domestic violence, endangering children, abduction (two counts).

Mark Turner, 55: Robbery, abduction, domestic violence, disrupting public service, having weapons while under disability.

David Burr, 55: Obstructing official business.

Spencer Puckett, 29: Forgery.

Rosanna Saint-Pierre, 30: Endangering children.

Nicot Martineau, 30: Endangering children.

Shauntre Hoefer, 23: Strangulation, felonious assault, domestic violence.

Douglas Hall, 20: Murder (two counts), felonious assault.

James Freeze, 47: Having weapons while under disability (two counts), carrying a concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

