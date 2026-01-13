These 13 people were indicted in Clark County

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Crime
18 minutes ago
X

Thirteen people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:

Willie Thomas, 61, of Springfield: Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, having weapons under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle (two counts).

Robert L. Rothgeb, 45, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Amber S. Youngblood, 46, of Springfield: Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (four counts).

Stephanie M. Murray, 30, of Springfield: Aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility.

Brandon DeWine, 41: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Michael Parks, 24, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.

Kiersten P. Shonkwiler, 24, of Springfield: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs, possessioin of heroin.

Chad M. Ackerman, 45, of Springfield: Aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs.

Caleb M. Viers, 19: Attempted murder, felonious assault (two counts), improperly discharging firearm at or into a habitation, receiving stolen property, having weapons under disability, carrying a concealed weapon.

Jamie L. Call, 32: Receiving stolen property.

Tonya M. Waugh, 57, of Springfield: Theft (two counts).

Christopher C. Hurd, 33, of Hamilton: Theft.

Nicholas R. Thompson, 29, of Lebanon: Burglary.

In Other News
1
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
2
Clark County Municipal Court cases
3
Attorney lays out self-defense case for man accused of murder for...
4
Clark County Municipal Court cases
5
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases