These 13 people were indicted in Clark County

Thirteen people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:
Willie Thomas, 61, of Springfield: Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, having weapons under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle (two counts).
Robert L. Rothgeb, 45, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Amber S. Youngblood, 46, of Springfield: Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (four counts).
Stephanie M. Murray, 30, of Springfield: Aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility.
Brandon DeWine, 41: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Michael Parks, 24, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.
Kiersten P. Shonkwiler, 24, of Springfield: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs, possessioin of heroin.
Chad M. Ackerman, 45, of Springfield: Aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs.
Caleb M. Viers, 19: Attempted murder, felonious assault (two counts), improperly discharging firearm at or into a habitation, receiving stolen property, having weapons under disability, carrying a concealed weapon.
Jamie L. Call, 32: Receiving stolen property.
Tonya M. Waugh, 57, of Springfield: Theft (two counts).
Christopher C. Hurd, 33, of Hamilton: Theft.
Nicholas R. Thompson, 29, of Lebanon: Burglary.