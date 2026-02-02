These 12 people were indicted in Clark County

Dylan McCarter, 31, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Anthony Huddleston, 32, of St. Louis, Missouri: Aggravated possession of drugs.

James J. Rees, 65, of New Carlisle: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Damonte T. Moore, 26, of Springfield: Burglary.

James Swain, 42, of Springfield: Insurance fraud, theft., passing bad checks.

Michael R. Parks, 24, of Springfield: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Kim A. Roe Jr., 37, of Wooster, Ohio: Receiving stolen property.

George J. Smith Jr., 23, of Springfield: Theft (two counts), forgery (two counts).

Noe E. Bustos, 47, of Springfield: Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (three counts).

Jonathan J. Piersoll, 46, of Springfield: Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Edward A. Balliet, 69, of Springfield: Murder (two counts), felonious assault, involuntary manslaughter (two counts), aggravated vehicular homicide (two counts), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.