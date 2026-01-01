Springfield man arrested in Wednesday afternoon shooting on Tibbetts Avenue

Police said the suspect, identified as 18-year-old Caleb M. Viers of Springfield, fled the scene but was located less than an hour later in the 1700 block of South York Street.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office, including a K-9 deputy and detectives, assisted in the search, along with the Springfield Fire Rescue Division.

Viers has been charged with attempted murder, felonious assault, having weapons while under disability, receiving stolen property and carrying a concealed weapon.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Springfield Police Division at (937) 324-7685 or submit a tip to spdtip@springfieldohio.gov

.