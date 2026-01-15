Jury finds Clark County man guilty of murder for killing Uber driver

She was fatally shot six times around 11:20 a.m. March 25, 2024, in the driveway of Brock’s house in the 7000 block of South Charleston-Clifton Road in Madison Twp. She was flown to Kettering Health Main Campus, where she died in surgery.

Judge Douglas Rastetter ordered Brock’s bond revoked. Deputies placed him in handcuffs and led him from the courtroom. He will remain jailed as he awaits his Jan. 21 sentencing hearing.

Family and friends of Hall embraced following the verdict but declined to comment.

“Both families have lost loved ones because of this, and there are no winners here,” Clark County Prosecutor Daniel Driscoll said following the verdict. “The really sad part about this is that we know that the scammers, the folks who started this, haven’t been brought to justice. And hopefully one day the FBI will bring those folks and we’ll be able to prosecute them right here in Clark County for what they did.”

The morning of March 25, Brock received a call from a person claiming to be a lawyer for the grandson of a friend who needed $12,000 cash for bail after he was involved in a crash with his truck that killed a pregnant woman, Brock’s defense attorney Jon Paul Rion said Monday during opening arguments.

Brock believed the story and got the cash he was supposed to give to a woman they identified as Hall in a black sedan at the courthouse in Springfield, Rion said. In further calls, Brock also spoke with someone claiming to be a judge. During a call in which Brock talked to the person claiming to be the grandson, he asked for his last name and type of truck he drives. The man on the line provided close, but not accurate answers.

“This is where it really changed,” Rion said. “At that point, the phone gets handed to somebody else. And this person starts screaming at Bill, threatening to kill him, threatening to kill everyone in his family, and saying the black car is now in your driveway, we have drones above your property, watching.”

The person on the line told Brock that he would send someone to kill him if he didn’t receive a call from Hall that she had the money, he said.

When Hall got out of the black Acura sedan, walked through a breezeway marked “no trespassing” to the back porch and through a storm door that was slightly ajar into an office space and told Brock, “I’m here for the package,” Rion said this was confirmation for Brock that she was part of the scam.

Brock approached Hall with a .22 caliber pistol and demanded she give him her cellphone.

Assistant Clark County Prosecutor Kadawni Scott told jurors during his opening statements that it was not self-defense when Brock prevented Hall from leaving and shot her when she “presented no harm or immediate danger to him.”

“Objectively, a reasonable person would not shoot a defenseless woman multiple times to protect themselves from words of a scammer,” Scott said. “The act doesn’t justify the act of taking a life of another, because words scared him?”

A dashcam video from Hall’s car shows her walking backward, yelling for help as Brock said he would shoot her leg if she did not give him her phone. He then shot her leg and tried to prevent her from leaving. At one point during a scuffle she closed the car door on his head, which led Brock to suffer lacerations requiring stitches to his head and ear before he shot her again.

Credit: Springfield News Sun

Brock called 911 after shooting Hall multiple times.

In the call played for the jury, Brock identified himself as the shooter. As he was talking to a dispatcher about the shooting and scam, Hall could be heard in the background saying, “help me,” “help me, please.”

Brock also faces a civil lawsuit for wrongful death, filed in March 2025 on behalf of Hall’s estate, alleging that Brock and those scamming him are liable for her death.