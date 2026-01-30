Defense attorney collapses, halting sentencing for man convicted of killing Uber driver

The sentencing hearing for an 83-year-old farmer convicted of murder in the March 2024 death of an Uber driver came to a stop Friday morning after defense attorney Jon Paul Rion collapsed in the courtroom.
Rion represents William J. Brock, who was found guilty Jan. 14 by a Clark County Common Pleas Court jury of three counts of murder and single counts of felonious assault and kidnapping in the death of 61-year-old Lo-Letha “Letha” Toland-Hall of Dublin in suburban Columbus. She was shot six times around 11:20 a.m. March 25, 2024, in the driveway of Brock’s house in the 7000 block of South Charleston-Clifton Road in Madison Twp. and later died in surgery at a Kettering hospital.
Rion is expected to be OK after he apparently fainted, according to officials. After the verdict, he filed a motion for an acquittal or new trial for his client, which was overruled by Judge Douglas Rastatter.
Sentencing will resume Monday morning, the judge said.
Two of Hall’s sisters gave victim impact statements in court on Friday and a third family member is expected to make a statement Monday before Brock’s sentence is imposed.
Brock remains in the Clark County Jail after Rastatter revoked his bond following his conviction.
