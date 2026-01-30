Defense attorney collapses, halting sentencing for man convicted of killing Uber driver

The sentencing hearing for an 83-year-old farmer convicted of murder in the March 2024 death of an Uber driver came to a stop Friday morning after defense attorney Jon Paul Rion collapsed in the courtroom.

Rion represents William J. Brock, who was found guilty Jan. 14 by a Clark County Common Pleas Court jury of three counts of murder and single counts of felonious assault and kidnapping in the death of 61-year-old Lo-Letha “Letha” Toland-Hall of Dublin in suburban Columbus. She was shot six times around 11:20 a.m. March 25, 2024, in the driveway of Brock’s house in the 7000 block of South Charleston-Clifton Road in Madison Twp. and later died in surgery at a Kettering hospital.