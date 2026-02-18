Jamie Back, 45, of 3267 Lower Valley, breaking and entering, continued, public defender appointed, bond $7,500.

Jamie L. Back, 45, of 3267 Lower Valley Pike, breaking and entering, continued, public defender appointed, bond $7,500.

Willquan J. Bratton, 23, of 1208 Harrison St., domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

David K. Burr, 55, of 5560 S. Pitchen Road, criminal damaging, continued, bond $3,500.

Edison E. Calle, 26, of Dayton, theft, continued, bond $7,500.

Bradley Chaney, 37, of 601 S. York St., assault, innocent, continued, bond $2,500.

Bradley A. Chaney, 37, violate/protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,000.

Bradley A. Chaney, 37, of 601 York St., driver license required, guilty, guilty, assessed costs $100.

Bradley A. Chaney, 37, violate/protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $2,500, criminal damaging, continued, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Robert E. Chaney, 22, of 605 Linwood Ave., driving under suspension, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Destaney Deweese, 32, of 24 W. College Ave., attempt, continued, bond $2,000.

Andrew D Geiger, 37, of Tremont City, falsification, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, damaging or endangering, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Andrew D Geiger, 37, of 11 E. Main St., hit skip, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Amber T Gooden, 28, of 1931 Jordan Drive, Apt. K, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500.

William Kerrigan, 37, of 2365 W. First St., aggravated burglary, continued, public defender appointed, bond $45,000, aggravated arson, continued, burglary, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Cory J Peterson, 54, of 536 Rosewood Ave., request for bail, dismissed, request for bail, dismissed.

Harley D Waugh, 30, of 277 Catherine St., theft, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.