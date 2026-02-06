Jason F. Fisher, 53, of 724 Summer St., assault, innocent, continued, bond $2,500.

Christopher J. Martin, 20, of 922 Sunset Ave., Apt, C, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Timothy J. Plumley, 56, of 926 Sunset Ave., Apt. D, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Cases called Wednesday, Feb. 4 included:

Darius Q. Lewis, 19, assault, continued, public defender appointed.

Phillip L. Stevens, 37, of 1668 Catawba Ave., falsification, continued, declined public defender / NAPT.

William Cunningham, 42, of 1314 Delta Road, Apt. G, drive without valid license, guilty, fined $200, failure to dim, dismissed.

Brendon R. Freeman, 28, of 228 E. Third St., violate/protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Kylie G. Moore, 30, of 1107 1/2 W. High St., domestic violence, continued, DNQ/NAPT, no contact.