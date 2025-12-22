Jaicee A. L. Carson, 25, of 1947 Primm Drive, Apt. A, criminal mischief, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

Sir C. Fambro, 35, of New Carlisle, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Markel Morris, 23, of Pittsburgh, PA, strangulation, continued, no contact with victim, public defender appointed, bond $2,500, domestic violence, continued, no contact, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Ruszell Velaquez, 20, of 2432 Lexington Ave., falsification, guilty, guilty, 60 days of jail with 60 days suspended, public defender appointed, condition of suspended sentence to pay in full by 12/20/26, assessed costs $100, bond $5,000, obstructing official business, guilty, assessed costs $50, offenses/underage persons, guilty, assessed costs $50, offenses/underage persons, guilty, assessed costs $50, failure to disclose own personal information info, guilty, assessed costs $25, disorderly conduct, guilty, assessed costs $25, falsification, guilty, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, conditions of suspended sentence by by 12/30/26, assessed costs $100, bond $5,000, resisting arrest, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, assessed costs $50, obstructing official business, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, assessed costs $50, offenses/underage persons, guilty, unknown sentence, OVI, guilty, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 3 days of jail, consecutive time, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, assessed costs $565, bond $5,000, operate without valid operator license, guilty, assessed costs $100, left of center, guilty, assessed costs $35.

Ruszell Velazquez, 20, of 2432 Lexington Ave., OVI, guilty, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 3 days of jail, 3 days credit for time served, public defender appointed, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, assessed costs $375, bond $5,000, no operator’s license, guilty, assessed costs $100, left of center, guilty, assessed costs $25.

Frederick Whaley IV, 24, of Medway, menacing, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

Leanna Perry, 50, of 219 Glenn Ave., forgery, continued, bond remains.

Jonathan Robinson, 30, theft, continued, bond remains.

Craig A. Hall, 38, of 524 S. Belmont Ave., falsification, guilty, 10 days of jail, 10 days credit for time served, fined $100, driving under suspension, guilty, unknown sentence, 10 days of jail, 10 days credit for time served, fined $100.

Cases called Thursday, Dec. 18 included:

Anthony E. Byrd, 44, of 635 Hazelbrook Ave., assault, continued, bond remains, theft, continued, bond changed to or.

Rodney Lee, 37, of New Carlisle, obstructing official business, guilty, 5 days of jail, 5 days credit for time served, fine and costs due within 2months, fined $100.

Eugene Borders Jr., 56, of London, theft amended to attempt, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, susp as long as no thefts through 5-14-26, fined $100.

Jordan Louden, 23, of Enon, OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 90 days of jail with 87 days suspended, credit for time served alcohol offenses 1 year, administrative license suspension terminated without reinstatement fee, fined $565.

Jared K. Mills, 51, of 1812 Longview Drive, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 90 days of jail with 90 days suspended, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, jail susp on no alcohol offenses for 6 months, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fined $565.

John Moore, 54, of 1390 Spaulding Road, wildlife violation, dismissed.

Jonathan W. Robinson, 30, of 1616 Charles St., theft, guilty, 180 days of jail with 60 days suspended, fine/cost suspended as defendant is indigent, jail time concurrent with felony time, 60 days jail suspended for payment of restitution by review date of Dec. 14, 2027, obstructing official business, guilty, 90 days of jail, consecutive time, fine/costs suspended as defendant is indigent, jail time consecutive to 25CRB02427 and concurrent to felony time, theft, guilty, 180 days of jail with 60 days suspended, fine/costs suspended as defendant is indigent, 180 days jail concurrent to 25CRB02427, 60 days jail suspended for payment of restitution by review date Dec. 14, 2027.