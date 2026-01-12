Javier Botello, 27, of New Carlisle, fugitive, continued, public defender appointed, defendant wants to talk to attorney before agreeing to sign, to be held without bond.

Stephanie Brinkman, 46, of New Carlisle, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000.

Clark D. Davis, 63, of 238 St George, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, declined public defender, released on own recognizance bond.

Miranda Lunsford, 18, of 214 Greenmont Ave., use and possession of drug paraphernalia, innocent, continued, bond remains the same, bond $1,500.

James Mulat, 37, of 1910 E. High St., Apt. 1A, open burning or dumping, continued, bond $1,000.

Lisa Rankin, 53, of 427 Catherine, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $2,500.

Rodney Trent, 51, of 350 S. Douglas Ave., OVI, guilty, continued, bond $2,500.

Alexis P. Zinsmeister, 21, of 315 S. Burnett Road, Apt. 401, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

Cynthia Harris, 59, of 843 Southfield Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered, possession of criminal tools, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Brandon L. Wilson, 35, of New Carlisle, violate/protection order, bench warrant ordered.

Herbert W. Mcdonald Jr., 38, of 1618 W. Mulberry St., drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, disregard of safety, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Javonte M. Reeder, 31, of 225 S. Shaffer St., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Cases called Thursday, Jan. 8 included:

Evonna S. Johnson, 28, of 523 W. Mulberry St., theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Dezarae Banks, 35, of 326 W. Grand Ave., fugitive, continued, waiver signed.

Anthony Byrd, 44, of 635 Hazelbrook Ave., theft, continued, public defender appointed.

Raymundo M. Castillo, 46, of Columbus, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 160 days of jail with 160 days suspended, 12 months of probation, fined $800, commercial OVI, dismissed, turn and stop signal, dismissed.

Adrian R. Chilton Jr., 34, of 605 Mead Lane, fugitive, dismissed.

Samuel D. Elliott, 47, of 238 E. Third St., request for bail, continued, waiver signed.

Lucas Keeton, 46, of 371 E. McCreight Ave., assault, continued, no contact condition of bond.

Jamarian K. Portman, 20, of 2407 Brookdale Drive, receiving stolen property, dismissed.

Ethan M. Brooks, 20, of 117 N. Florence St., theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Victor Guzman, 22, of Columbus, hunt without license, guilty, no other hunting violations for 1 year, fine/costs due April 21, 2026, fined $200.

Miguel Juarez, 38, of 1420 S. Fountain Ave., falsification, bench warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, consuming/motor vehicle, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered.