Travis Glover, 25, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, no contact w/victim, public defender appointed, assault, continued, resisting arrest, continued, obstructing official business, continued.

Terry L. Hesson Jr., 54, of Springfield, OVI/refusal, continued, marked lanes, continued.

Rodney Lee, 37, of New Carlisle, obstructing official business, guilty, 5 days of jail, 5 days credit for time served, f/c due w/in 2 months, fined $100.

Kevin L. Stewart, 39, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued, falsification, continued, obstructing official business, continued, ride bicycle on sidewalk, continued.

Eugene Borders Jr., 56, of London, theft reduced to attempt, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, susp as long as no thefts through 5-14-26, fined $100.

Leonard M. Crank, 32, of Saint Paris, drive w/out valid license, continued, tail lights, continued, operating w/o use all s/b, continued.

Deanna L. Druckenbroad, 45, of Springfield, falsification, continued, obstructing official business, continued.

Jordan Louden, 23, of Enon, OVI/breath, guilty, 12 months of DL suspension, 90 days of jail with 87 days suspended, CTS no alcohol offenses 1 year, ALS terminated w/o reinstatement fee, fined $565.

Jared K. Mills, 51, of Springfield, OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, 90 days of jail with 90 days suspended, 12 months of DL suspension, jail susp on no alcohol offenses for 6 months, ALS terminated w/o fee, fined $565.

Norman C. Parks, 63, of Springfield, OVI/refusal, continued.

Dezavier D. Rhines, 22, of Springfield, assault, continued, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued, falsification, continued, criminal damaging, continued, resisting arrest, continued.

Brian E. White Sr., 47, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued.

Luis A. Merida, 38, of Springfield, OVI, continued, OVI/breath, continued, temp permit violation, continued, marked lanes, continued, open container/vehicle, continued.

Juan D. Pedro, 26, of Springfield, driver license required, continued.

Jonathan W. Robinson, 30, of Springfield, theft, guilty, 180 days of jail with 60 days suspended, fine/cost suspended as defendant is indigent, jail time concurrent with felony time, 60 days jail suspended for payment of restitution, by review date of Dec. 14, 2027, obstructing official business, guilty, 90 days of jail, consecutive time, fine/costs suspended as defendant is indigent, jail time consecutive to 25crb02427 and concurrent, to felony time, theft, guilty, 180 days of jail with 60 days suspended, fine/costs suspended as defendant is indigent, 180 days jail concurrent to 25crb02427, 60 days jail suspended for payment of restitution, by review date Dec. 14, 2027.

Cases called Friday, Dec. 19 included:

Randall Alfrey, 62, of Springfield, burglary, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500, DUS, innocent, continued, bond $2,500, drive w/out valid license, innocent, continued, fail to register, innocent, continued.

Jaicee A.L. Carson, 25, of Springfield, criminal mischief, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, OR Bond.

Sir C. Fambro, 35, of New Carlisle, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Jennifer N. Hickman, 39, of Dayton, OVI, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, OR Bond, OVI/refusal, innocent, continued, drive w/out valid license, innocent, continued, DUS, innocent, continued, failure to control, innocent, continued.

Mark A. Kephart, 40, of Springfield, violate/protection order, continued, refused pd, no contact w/victims, bond $5,000, violate/protection order, continued, violate/protection order, continued, violate/protection order, continued, violate/protection order, continued, criminal damaging, continued, obstructing official business, continued.

Janeka Lawson, 38, of Springfield, OVI, innocent, continued, driving w/suspended license, innocent, continued, DUS OVI suspension, innocent, continued, head lights, innocent, continued.

Cristal Leon, 39, of Springfield, domestic violence, innocent, continued, no contact, public defender appointed, OR Bond, assault, innocent, continued.

Markel Morris, 23, of Pittsburgh, PA, strangulation, continued, no contact w/victim, public defender appointed, bond $2,500, domestic violence, continued, no contact, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Sean E. Murphy, 49, of Fairborn, OVI, innocent, continued, failure to control, innocent, continued.

Shawn L. Stoops, 60, of Mechanicsburg, OVI, innocent, continued, failure to drive on right, innocent, continued.

Ruszell Velazquez, 20, of Springfield, falsification, continued, public defender appointed, bond $5,000, obstructing official business, continued, offenses/underage persons, continued, offenses/underage persons, continued, f/disclose own per. info, continued, disorderly conduct, continued, falsification, continued, bond $5,000, resisting arrest, continued, obstructing official business, continued, offenses/underage persons, continued, OVI/breath, continued, bond $5,000, operate w/o valid OL, continued, left of center, continued, OVI, continued, public defender appointed, bond $5,000, no OL, continued, left of center, continued.

Frederick Whaley IV, 24, of Medway, menacing, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, OR Bond.