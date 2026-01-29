Leah L. Allman, 39, of 1743 Tibbetts, bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.

Lisa R. Beck, 47, of 414 W. Main St., Apt. 1/2, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Chase B. Harris, 31, of 1929 Rutland Ave., assault, innocent, continued, no contact/public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Sidney J. Jacobs II, 36, of New Carlisle, theft, continued, bond $2,500.

Kyle Lusk, 36, of New Carlisle, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with victim, released on own recognizance bond.

Brian K. Mciver, 42, of Fairborn, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Candace M. Pyles, 39, of 131 E. Southern Ave., bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.

Mark A. Turner, 55, of 3470 Noe Bixby Road, abduction, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, disrupting public service, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Stephanie Ward, 29, of 415 Catherine St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered.

Derion R. Whaley, 30, of 613 Gruen Drive, theft, innocent, continued, bond $1,500, theft, innocent, continued, bond $1,500.

Cases called Tuesday, Jan. 27 included:

Ralph Cooley, 40, of 113 S. Fostoria Ave., violate/protection order, continued, bond modified.

James T. Hoagland, 30, of Tipp City, domestic violence amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, fine and costs due within 3 months, fined $150, assault, dismissed, violate/protection order, dismissed.

Chelsey D. Little, 29, of 183 West Drive, violate/protection order, bench warrant ordered.

Destina M. Plantz, 31, of 5147 Helena Drive, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed, aggravated menacing, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed.

Dalton L. Smith, 33, of 4125 W. National Road, assault, continued, bond modified.

Aaron M. Snyder, 35, of 2106 Erie Ave., aggravated menacing, dismissed, aggravated menacing amended to menacing, guilty, 30 days of jail, 2 days credit for time served, 6 months of probation, jail sentence on both counts concurrent, fine and costs due within 6 months, must complete anger management, telephone harassment, guilty, 90 days of jail with 75 days suspended, jail sentence on both charges concurrent, fined $250, telephone harassment, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed.

Sharif R. Strother, 25, of 808 W. High St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered.

Sarah L. Shackle, 36, of Urbana, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, failure to disclose own personal information info, bench warrant ordered.

Paula R. Bainbridge, 51, of New Carlisle, OVI, continued, assured clear distance, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Tyler D. Johnson, 20, of 2037 S. Hadley Road, obstructing official business, dismissed - pretrial probation, criminal trespass, dismissed - pretrial probation.

Diori Ramey, 51, of 511 E. Northern Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.